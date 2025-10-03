Liberia: The Press Union of Liberia's $100,000 Question - Why Silence Cannot Be Liberia's Strategy

opinion

The Press Union of Liberia (PUL) stands at a crossroads, facing a question that demands an answer: What happened to the $100,000 donated in 2008 for its headquarters? Silence is no longer an option. For the PUL to protect truth and uphold its moral authority, it must confront this long-standing controversy openly and transparently.

This issue is far from new. Former PUL leaders recently called on the current administration to account for the missing funds, highlighting the absence of a complete and clear explanation. Their call echoes concerns raised as far back as 2014 and persists through multiple leadership changes. When an ethical question lingers unresolved for so long, it signals that a deeper truth has yet to be told. Why does this matter to Liberia's democracy?

The PUL holds a unique role in defending transparency and accountability in government and society. To demand these values from others, the Union must first demonstrate them decisively within its own ranks. Upholding high standards internally strengthens credibility and trust. Conversely, silence and unresolved doubts foster suspicion and undermine confidence in the media. Accountability requires more than words; it demands action.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The PUL should immediately commission an independent forensic audit by a respected outsider, release all relevant financial and administrative documents, and publish full findings without filters. If mistakes or misconduct are uncovered, they must be acknowledged with clear explanations, consequences, and repayment plans where appropriate. Institutional reforms are essential, including conflict-of-interest rules, transparent donor policies, and oversight committees with external members.

Finally, engaging the public through open forums will demonstrate the Union's commitment to honesty and reform. Delay in resolving this issue weakens the PUL's voice precisely when it is most needed. Harassed and threatened journalists rely on the Union's defense, but unanswered questions about its own integrity invite critics to dismiss its advocacy. This risks not only the Union's reputation but the strength of Liberia's emerging democracy.

There is cause for optimism. New contributions to the headquarters project show ongoing support. But future donors and partners will want assurance that the past is settled fairly and openly. By confronting its history, the PUL can transform a lingering shadow into a powerful example of integrity. This is a moment to say clearly: We are clean, so we can speak.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Liberia's press must lead by example, no exceptions, and no silence. Facing the hard truths now will strengthen the entire media community and help rebuild public trust in this vital institution. The question is no longer whether the PUL can speak out, but whether it can be fully heard. The answer depends on its courage to tell the full story, make things right, and show the nation it practices what it preaches. Truth is the Press Union's true calling. Silence is not.

Alexander L Redd is a pastor and author of nine books. He is a former Liberian journalist residing in the USA. He can be reached at alex@pastorred.org