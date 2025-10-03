Liberia: High School Sports in Crisis - C.H. Dewey Banned After Attack On Referee in Lofa

3 October 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)

A regional high school football championship match in Voinjama descended into chaos Sept. 3 after players and coaches from C.H. Dewey High School of Tubmanburg, Bomi County, attacked the referee, prompting a yearlong ban for the school.

The Region 1 Championship fixture at the Voinjama Public High School Sports Pitch ended abruptly after C.H. Dewey players and their head coach assaulted center referee Prince Dorbor. The incident occurred in the 56th minute, shortly after Free Pentecostal Global Mission School of Foya scored their second goal.

Police intervened to restore order, but C.H. Dewey refused to return to the field, forcing officials to abandon the game.

Free Pentecostal opened the scoring in the 27th minute with a penalty before striker Emmanuel Abednego doubled the lead in the second half. Dewey players disputed the goal, claiming it was illegitimate, but an investigation confirmed it came from a defensive error between a Dewey defender and his goalkeeper.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Eyewitnesses -- including the match commissioner, representatives of the National High School Sports program and journalists -- backed Dorbor's decision.

Instead of accepting the ruling, two Dewey players attacked the referee, and their coach reportedly attempted to strike him as well. The confrontation escalated until police calmed the situation.

The Organizing Committee cited Articles XIV (Misconduct) and XVI (Forfeiture) of the tournament rules in issuing sanctions:

  • C.H. Dewey is banned for one year from the National High School Football and Kickball Championship.
  • The school must forfeit the match to Free Pentecostal and pay a fine of 10,000 Liberian dollars.
  • A formal apology signed by the principal is required, pledging to prevent future misconduct.

Free Pentecostal advances to the next stage of the National Championship.

Tournament officials said the ruling is intended as a warning to other schools, stressing that violence and indiscipline threaten the integrity and safety of high school sports.

"This kind of behavior cannot be tolerated," one official said.

The incident underscores mounting concerns over discipline, sportsmanship and respect for referees as Liberia continues to invest in youth football and kickball.

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Liberian Investigator. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.