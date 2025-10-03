Liberia: High School Sports in Crisis - C.H. Dewey Banned After Attack On Referee in Lofa

A regional high school football championship match in Voinjama descended into chaos Sept. 3 after players and coaches from C.H. Dewey High School of Tubmanburg, Bomi County, attacked the referee, prompting a yearlong ban for the school.

The Region 1 Championship fixture at the Voinjama Public High School Sports Pitch ended abruptly after C.H. Dewey players and their head coach assaulted center referee Prince Dorbor. The incident occurred in the 56th minute, shortly after Free Pentecostal Global Mission School of Foya scored their second goal.

Police intervened to restore order, but C.H. Dewey refused to return to the field, forcing officials to abandon the game.

Free Pentecostal opened the scoring in the 27th minute with a penalty before striker Emmanuel Abednego doubled the lead in the second half. Dewey players disputed the goal, claiming it was illegitimate, but an investigation confirmed it came from a defensive error between a Dewey defender and his goalkeeper.

Eyewitnesses -- including the match commissioner, representatives of the National High School Sports program and journalists -- backed Dorbor's decision.

Instead of accepting the ruling, two Dewey players attacked the referee, and their coach reportedly attempted to strike him as well. The confrontation escalated until police calmed the situation.

The Organizing Committee cited Articles XIV (Misconduct) and XVI (Forfeiture) of the tournament rules in issuing sanctions:

C.H. Dewey is banned for one year from the National High School Football and Kickball Championship.

The school must forfeit the match to Free Pentecostal and pay a fine of 10,000 Liberian dollars.

A formal apology signed by the principal is required, pledging to prevent future misconduct.

Free Pentecostal advances to the next stage of the National Championship.

Tournament officials said the ruling is intended as a warning to other schools, stressing that violence and indiscipline threaten the integrity and safety of high school sports.

"This kind of behavior cannot be tolerated," one official said.

The incident underscores mounting concerns over discipline, sportsmanship and respect for referees as Liberia continues to invest in youth football and kickball.