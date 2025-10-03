Liberia: Supreme Court Reserves Ruling On Evidence Challenge in Capitol Arson Case

Monrovia — The Supreme Court of Liberia has held off on ruling in a major evidentiary dispute in the Capitol Building arson case involving former House Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa, three sitting lawmakers, and several co-defendants.

Associate Justice Jamesetta H. Wolokollie, presiding in Chambers, reserved judgment after hearing arguments on a writ of certiorari filed by defense lawyers. The petition seeks to exclude key pieces of evidence submitted by state prosecutors, including an alleged confession and forensic data retrieved from mobile phones.

Defense: "Search Was Illegal"

At the heart of the defense's argument is a December 18, 2024, letter from a magistrate authorizing the arson investigation. Lawyers claim this letter did not meet the legal requirements of a search warrant, yet investigators proceeded to access phone data before acquiring a proper warrant on January 9, 2025.

"The state had already extracted evidence before seeking a valid search warrant," defense lawyers argued, calling the earlier action unconstitutional.

They further accused Criminal Court 'A' Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie of wrongly validating the December 18 letter as a lawful search warrant -- a move they say contradicts established legal standards.

Claims of Torture and Rights Violations

In addition to search concerns, the defense raised serious allegations of torture and rights violations. They claimed that defendants were held at the National Security Agency (NSA) headquarters for eight days, interrogated without legal counsel, and denied access to their lawyers.

Defense attorneys also took issue with how medical reports were handled in court. While Judge Willie questioned the timing and consistency of some testimonies, the defense pointed to four separate reports that described injuries "highly consistent with torture" -- supported by photographs and expert findings.

State: Evidence Was Properly Obtained

Prosecutors defended the legality of their actions, arguing that both the confession and the forensic materials were collected in full compliance with due process. They insisted the NSA's involvement was within legal bounds and described it as "technical support," not overreach.

The prosecution warned that dismissing such crucial evidence would hinder justice in a case involving serious criminal conduct.

Justice Wolokollie Holds Decision

Following nearly a full day of arguments, Justice Wolokollie announced that she would reserve ruling, citing the case's complexity and its impact on constitutional rights and trial fairness.

No timeline was given for the Court's decision.

The Capitol Building arson case continues to draw national attention, not only due to the gravity of the alleged crime -- the burning of a key government institution -- but also because of the high-profile individuals now facing trial.

Legal analysts say the Supreme Court's pending decision on the certiorari petition could shape the course of the trial and determine whether crucial evidence is allowed to stand.