Gambia: Medina FC Represent Voice of the Community - Finance Chair Sanyang

Finance chairman of Medina FC, Abdoulie Sanyang, has revealed that Medina FC represented the voice of the community.

Sanyang was speaking during Medina FC and Dunas Hotel partnership signing ceremony on Sunday.

He stated that the main priorities of Medina FC are to empower young people in their community.

"That is why whatever we do, we make sure that we do something that is in line with the principles of SESDO and also with the principles of our community," Sanyang said.

Sanyang pointed out that Medina FC is a team that with no affiliation to politics.

"We think about the development of our community, that is why we don't only stop at playing football. We would make sure we take part in community developments such as cleansing exercises within our community and other activities," Sanyang explained.

Sanyang noted that the partnership is not only about Dunas Hotel supporting football, adding that the partnership is about creating job opportunities for young people within Medina.

"We believe that football is very expensive and Dunas Hotel wants to make sure they come and help Medina FC in terms of finance and other logistics. We're also planning to see how best we can register Medina FC in the Third Division League so that the proccess continue throughout the year," Sanyang explained.

President of SESDO, Modou Yusupha Cham, said that Medina FC is one of the football clubs that his committee is extremely proud of.

"They are a benchmark of community engagement and also benchmark of peace. They are a benchmark of football and development," Cham said.

He further pointed that Dunas Hotel made a right decision to support Medina FC.

"I believe you would never regret this decision, "Cham said.

Manager of Medina FC, Omar Barrow, said that the partnership was a big, great achievement for Medina as a team.

Barrow further revealed that the partnership would enable Medina FC to receive financial support from Dunas Hotel, adding that Medina FC is a big community team.

