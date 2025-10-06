Nigeria Committed to Strengthening Ties With Malawi Under New Govt

The Federal Government of Nigeria has expressed its readiness to strengthen ties with Malawi under the new government in the country.

In a statement on Sunday by Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Nigerian government said it looks forward to deepening bilateral cooperation that will benefit the two countries.

"Nigeria remains committed to strengthening the existing cordial and brotherly relations between our two countries and looks forward to deepening bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest, such as trade, agriculture, education, and security, for the benefit of both our nations and the African continent as a whole," the statement said.

Meanwhile, Nigeria offered its congratulations to the government and people of Malawi on the successful and peaceful inauguration of Peter Mutharika as the seventh President of the country on Saturday, 4th October 2025, in the nation's capital, Blantyre.

It said the historic occasion, following a democratic electoral process, was a testament to the resilience of Malawi's democratic institutions and the will of its people.

"Therefore, Nigeria commends the people of Malawi for their commitment to the principles of democracy, peaceful transition of power and upholding the rule of law.

"As brothers and partners, Nigeria shares in the joy and optimism of this new chapter for the Republic of Malawi.

"We are confident that under the leadership of President Peter Mutharika, Malawi will continue to record significant progress in its developmental agenda and in fostering unity and prosperity for all its citizens," it said.