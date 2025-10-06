Nigeria: Stop the Malicious Lies, Onanuga Tackles U.S. Senator Over Persecution of Christians in Nigeria Claim

Abuja — The Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Bola Tinubu, Mr Bayo Onanuga, has dismissed as "malicious, contrived lies" a claim by US Senator Ted Cruz that Nigerian officials were ignoring the mass killing of Christians.

Cruz had alleged that Islamist jihadists were carrying out "mass murder of Christians" in Nigeria with the complicity of state officials.

"Officials in Nigeria are ignoring and even facilitating the mass murder of Christians by Islamist jihadists," the senator wrote on X.

"It's time to hold those responsible accountable. My Nigeria Religious Freedom Accountability Act would target these officials with powerful sanctions and other tools."

In a riposte on the same social media platform, Onanuga said Nigeria does not have a religious war and insisted that terrorists and bandits kill without discrimination.

"Senator, stop these malicious, contrived lies against my country. We do not have a religious war in my country," the president's spokesperson wrote.

"The degraded Boko Haram terrorists operating on the fringes of Nigeria's North-east target everyone. They attack farmers, our soldiers.

"The bandits in the North-west kill worshippers in their mosques. Christians are not targeted. We have religious harmony in our country. Stop these malicious lies."

On Tuesday, President Tinubu had said allegations of religious genocide in Nigeria were unfounded, noting that the country was built on the faith and resilience of its people.

Speaking in Owerri, the Imo State capital, the president said no religion was under threat in the country, noting that Nigerians, after 65 years of independence, have learned to appreciate their cultural and religious diversity.