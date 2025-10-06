Nigeria: Avoid Any Temptation of Examination Malpractice - Army Warns Officers

The Nigerian Army has warned its officers sitting for promotion examination to shun any temptation of malpractice, stating that anyone caught would be punished accordingly.

NA gave this warning in Port Harcourt yesterday, at the ongoing

Captain to Major Practical Promotion Examination by the Commander Training and Doctrine Command Nigerian Army, held in Six Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Addressing the candidates, the General Officer Commanding 6 Division, NA, Major General Emmanuel Emekah, warned the officers and the officials to shun any form of sharp practice.

Emekah, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Brigadier General, Dawha Adamu, said the examination is aimed at checking the proficiency of officers in military training.

He stated that it also stands as a critical component to young officers' career progression and remains a cornerstone of the NA's commitment to professionalism, merit and leadership development, noting that illegality would not be tolerated.

Emekah said: "The examination you are about to undertake is not just a formality; it is a significant evaluation of your competence, leadership qualities, and readiness for higher responsibilities. It marks a defining point in your chosen career, and I urge you to take it with all seriousness.

"That said, I must emphasize the importance of discipline and integrity throughout this exercise. In this wise, let me sound a clear and strict warning that all candidates are expected to adhere to the rules and regulations governing this examination.

"You are to avoid any temptation of examination malpractice. The Nigerian Army has zero tolerance for indiscipline and dishonesty. Any report or proven case of malpractice will be decisively dealt with, in line with extant military laws and regulations. Do not allow desperation or carelessness to tarnish your record."

However, the Commander, Training and Doctrine Command, NA, Major General Kevin Aligbe, congratulated the participants on the opportunity, noting that it signifies another step in consolidating their chosen career.

Aligbe noted that the participants can pass the examination even without being involved in malpractice, promising that the promotion examination would be fair.

He said: "It is noted that all of you but one are coming for first attempt. Let me assure you that this examination is possible without resorting to any form of illegal or fraudulent means.

"Please be informed that a team of competent and dedicated members of the examination panel has worked as seriously in the past week to prepare what I consider fair and acceptable requirements Directing Staff Solution for the Examination the requirements are fair enough for any serious minded candidate to tackle successfully."

Vanguard News