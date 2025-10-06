Nigeria: NCDC Clarifies ₦140bn 2025 Budget Proposal, Assures Transparency in Takeoff Process

5 October 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Gift Chapiodekina, Abuja

The newly established North Central Development Commission (NCDC) has clarified reports on its proposed ₦140 billion 2025 budget, stressing that figures currently in circulation do not reflect adjustments made during its recent budget defense before the National Assembly.

In a statement, the Commission's Executive Director of Corporate Services, James Uloko, explained that as a one-month-old institution preparing for full operational takeoff, the NCDC presented its maiden budget proposal to the Senate Committee on NCDC on September 30, 2025.

He noted that the Senate Committee held both open and closed sessions with the Commission's management to scrutinize the proposal, make observations, and adjust allocations before granting preliminary approval, pending concurrence by the House of Representatives Committee on NCDC.

"The ₦140 billion proposal remains intact, but specific allocations are still under review and will be reflected in the final document after legislative harmonization," Uloko said.

The Commission stressed that the budget remains a working document until it is passed by both chambers of the National Assembly and duly authenticated.

Amid public interest in how the new intervention agency intends to utilize its funds, the NCDC assured of transparency, accountability, and compliance with financial regulations, adding that it would ensure equitable development across the North Central states and the Federal Capital Territory.

"The NCDC will engage stakeholders across the region through needs assessments and consultations to design an inclusive roadmap for regional development," Uloko added.

The Commission urged the public to disregard speculative reports and await the final approved budget, which will outline its operational priorities for the 2025 fiscal year.

