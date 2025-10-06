Nigeria: Imisi Wins BBNaija S10

Imisi, the eccentric firebrand who kept viewers glued for 70 days with her boldness, dramatic clashes, and seamless switch between posh and local accents, has been crowned winner of the 10th season of the popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija.

Born Opeyemi Ayanwale, the Oyo State native was among the 15 ladies who entered the house on the first launch night. Describing herself as a "lone star," the actor and fashion designer vowed to fight for herself on the show -- and she did. Her authenticity and fearless personality quickly won her the audience's hearts.

Out of the 29 housemates who began the season, 18 were evicted before the finale. Sabrina exited the show due to health concerns, while Faith was disqualified. For the first time in the show's history, nine housemates made it to the final night.

The live finale opened with music star Adekunle Gold, who thrilled the audience with a medley of hits including Coco Money. Other performers of the night included Iyanya.

After Big Brother addressed the finalists one last time, the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, began the eviction process. One after another, Kaybobo, Isabella, Mensan, Jason Jae, Kola, Sultana, and Koyin were evicted, leaving Imisi and Dede as the top two finalists.

"I'm so excited. I never saw myself in the top two. I can't even express myself. I'm overwhelmed, so happy," said an emotional Imisi.

"I don't know," said Dede. "I'm so blessed to be here."

As the season's winner, Imisi takes home the grand prize of ₦150 million. Unlike previous editions, the 10/10 season required housemates to earn their rewards, a clear nod to Netflix's Korean hit, 'Squid Game.'

The season also introduced new twists, including the Trinket Tree, which allowed Heads of House to save or nullify nominations, and the Head of House Challenger, where the coveted title had to be defended.