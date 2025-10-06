Somalia: Hirshabelle President Slams Armed Opposition, Warns Against 'Politics Through the Gun'

Jowhar, Somalia -- The President of Hirshabelle State, Ali Gudlawe Hussein, has launched a sharp verbal attack on opposition figures within the regional administration, accusing them of clinging to outdated and destructive tactics to pursue political disputes.

Speaking during the anniversary celebration of the Hirshabelle regional state, President Gudlawe delivered a fiery address, declaring that "the era of resolving political disagreements through the barrel of a gun is over."

"Those days are gone. If you're still holding a gun, you should know that the country is already facing enough enemies -- this is not the time for threats or armed posturing," Gudlawe said, in remarks widely seen as directed at opposition politicians who have accused his administration of being one-sided and exclusionary.

The president urged political actors to unite their efforts toward stabilizing the Middle Shabelle region and the wider Hirshabelle State, emphasizing that armed opposition movements only serve to delay peace, governance, and development.

"Our people deserve progress, not endless infighting. Every time we pick up arms against one another, we push peace further away," Gudlawe added.

Gudlawe's remarks come amid renewed political tensions in Hirshabelle, particularly in Jowhar and Beledweyne, where local political factions and clan-based militias have repeatedly challenged the legitimacy of the regional government.

Several opposition groups accuse President Gudlawe of consolidating power within a narrow political circle, while neglecting inclusive governance and fair representation across the state.

Since its formation in 2016, Hirshabelle has been plagued by internal divisions and frequent leadership disputes, often fueled by clan rivalries and uneven power-sharing arrangements between the Hiran and Middle Shabelle regions.

The state remains strategically important -- both politically and militarily -- due to its proximity to Mogadishu and its role as a buffer zone against Al-Shabaab insurgents.

President Gudlawe's speech marks one of his most direct challenges yet to his critics, signaling that his administration is unwilling to tolerate armed dissent or political destabilization.

However, whether his words will defuse tensions or harden opposition resolve remains to be seen, as Hirshabelle continues to walk a fragile line between progress and political fracture.