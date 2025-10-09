Somalia: Somali Opposition Announces Postponement of Major Protest Amid Security Concerns

Mogadishu, Oct 9, 2025 — Prominent Somali opposition figure Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame on Thursday announced the postponement of a major protest that had been scheduled to take place in the capital, Mogadishu.

The demonstration, organized by the Somali Salvation Council, was aimed at protesting recent evictions of civilians from government-claimed lands in the city.

Speaking to reporters, Abdishakur said the decision to delay the protest by 10 days followed high-level consultations between the opposition council, federal security officials, and a mediation committee tasked with facilitating dialogue between the government and opposition groups.

"The postponement comes in the wake of the recent security incident at Godka Jilacow detention center," Abdishakur said, referring to a deadly attack that raised concerns over public safety during mass gatherings.

He added that a joint technical committee would be established to ensure the protest proceeds peacefully and with mutual agreement between stakeholders.

"We agreed to build a framework based on security cooperation and understanding, so that citizens exercising their constitutional right to protest do not face harm," he said.

The now-delayed rally was initially called to denounce the forced displacement of residents from disputed lands in Mogadishu, a move the opposition says disproportionately affects vulnerable communities.