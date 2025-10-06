Nigeria: Police Intercept Illicit Drugs, Arrest Suspected Robbers, Recover Pistols

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have intercepted a truck with Reg. No. 3BGT 18LG driven by one Dennis Uruma, a 52-year-old male of Igalamela local government area, Kogi State and recover large quantities of suspected illicit drugs.

A patrol team of "Eagle Net Special Squad", Asaba, led by the commander, SP Danyaya Yunusa, working in synergy with the Office of the Executive Assistant to the Delta State Governor on Illicit Drugs and Human Trafficking, searched and discovered the drugs.

The driver was arrested while the counting and measurement of the exhibits were ongoing.

In another development, on 3rd October, 2025, operatives of the "Rapid Response Squad" (RRS), led by the commander, CSP Nosa Alex, acting on credible intelligence, conducted a targeted raid on a suspected criminal hideout around the Basket Market area of Asaba, the state capital.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

During the operation, three suspects, Rabbi Godwin (m, 25), Lucky Nanakumo (m, 20) and David Igwe (m, 19) were arrested.

A search of the location yielded one fabricated Beretta pistol, which was recovered and secured as evidence.

Again, on 1st October, 2025, the DPO B Division Asaba, CSP Edewor Akponegware, led his surveillance team in a swift response to a distress report about a robbery incident around the BONSAAC axis of Asaba, where a female victim was dispossessed of her phone and other valuables at gunpoint by two male suspects.

Working with local vigilantes, the team established a discreet cordon and began a methodical sweep of adjoining streets.

The coordinated push allegedly paid off when the officers intercepted one suspect, Amara Nwako (male, 21), an indigene of Oko, while his accomplice fled into an uncompleted building.

A locally made pistol was also recovered while searching the immediate vicinity. Preliminary findings revealed a possible cult affiliation linking the suspect to a particular Arobaga secret cult.

According to Bright Edafe, the command's spokesperson, all the suspects are in custody while a manhunt is on for the fleeing accomplice.