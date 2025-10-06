Nigeria: Imisi Wins Big Brother Naija Season 10 Edition

After 70 days at the Big Brother Naija house, Imisi emerged as the winner of the 10/10 edition.

Imisi beat Dede and Koyin to make the Top three and win the coveted N150 million prize, a brand-new SUV car, and other prizes.

The show anchor, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, announced the 23-year-old actress as the winner.

She exuded a calm personality, and her grass-to-grace story seemed to resonate with viewers, and she gained more fans even as the reality show wore on.

Imisioluwa Eniola Opeyemi Ayanwale, who goes by Imisi, was born 23 years ago and hails from Oyo State, Nigeria.

She is a fashion designer, actress, and entrepreneur.

Imisi, whose relationship status says she was recently out of a relationship, focuses on healing and personal growth.

Imisi has become the golden fish with no hiding place.

Big Brother Naija Season 10, organised by Multichoice Nigeria, started over two nights on Saturday, July 26, 2025, and Sunday, July 27, 2025, with 29 housemates. Now, the winner, Imisi, has been unveiled.