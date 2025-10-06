Nigeria: Insecurity - Engage Affected Communities Honestly, ADC Tells Tinubu

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has offered pieces of advice to President Bola Tinubu over the insecurity rocking the country, highlighting for him to engage affected communities directly and honestly.

The party gave the advice while criticising President Bola Tinubu over his handling of the security situation in the country, accusing him of insensitivity and prioritising political appearances over his sacred duty of protecting the lives of Nigerians.

In a statement by the national publicity secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, ADC also dismissed as mere "political rhetoric" the President's remarks at the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) in Jos that his mission is to unite Nigerians, saying that the President's actions since he came to office did not indicate that he understands what it takes to unite Nigerians.

Offering advice on the security crisis, ADC called on the Tinubu administration to, "First, formally acknowledge the scale and complexity of the security situation across the country, and stop making insensitive claims of progress which mock the reality of Nigerians.

"Second, engage honestly and directly with the affected states, local governments, and communities, listen to their stories, and ask for ideas.

"Third, elevate security alertness level in the country and coordinate joint military and police deployments to these areas with the full involvement of local and state security networks.

"Fourth, commit to regular public reporting on security incidents and outcomes. And finally, institute a transparent mechanism for tracking and auditing the use of federal security funds."

Stressing its deep concern over what it called the brazen insensitivity of the President to the growing insecurity, ADC said as the Commander-in-Chief of Nigeria's Armed Forces, the Tinubu's continued preference for attending social and political events in the midst of alarming deterioration of internal security is both unacceptable and irresponsible.

"Just today, the newspapers are reporting that nine Local Government Areas in Kwara State, a state that had until this APC-led administration enjoyed a reputation for peace and stability, reportedly came under siege by armed bandits.

"In a development that underscores the extent of state fragility, residents are now being forced to provide food items, drinks, money, and other services as ransom payments. This is a complete failure of governance. Yet, the presidency has neither acknowledged the situation nor outlined any plan of action to support the affected communities or hold those responsible to account.

"On the same day, a similar tragic attack by gunmen was reported in Kogi State, during which travellers were killed and several others, including women and children, were abducted for ransom.

"Earlier in the week, there were reports that more than 180 schools across states in Northern Nigeria have been shut and children kept at home as a result of worsening insecurity. Unfortunately, these reports form part of a broader and bloodier pattern. From Plateau to Zamfara, Benue to Niger, Kaduna to Kwara, incidents of mass abductions, violent attacks, and forced displacement continue to rise.

"Despite this, the federal government persists in offering vague assurances that "progress" is being made, an insensitive claim that is being refuted daily in blood and body counts of innocent victims who, it now appears, the gunmen kill for sport.

"While rural communities are being emptied and schools are being shut down, the President continues to attend funerals and ceremonies involving political associates. This sends the unfortunate message that the President cares more about political appearances than the lives of Nigerian citizens.

"We recall that earlier in the year, hundreds of people were killed by gunmen in the same Plateau State in attacks that lasted several months, but the President never thought it necessary to visit the state at the time.

"Instead, the President remained in the cosy comfort of the Presidential Villa to condemn the attacks he should have prevented and issued directives that no one obeyed.

"President Tinubu's claim of progress in the fight against insecurity in Nigeria is indeed a tragic denial of the reality of most Nigerians who have had to bury loved ones in recent days and on a daily basis."

Abdullahi alleged that this denial by the President emanates either from cruel indifference or tragic oversimplification of a very complex problem.

He further claimed that that is why the President does not say anything new or promise anything new on how he plans to lift this siege on Nigeria.

The ADC said it finds it hollow and insincere, the President's claim that he plans to unite Nigerians.

"For avoidance of doubt, President Tinubu's actions or inactions since he came to power have divided Nigerians more than ever before. And he cannot erase this record by attending one ceremonial church event in Jos or wearing Isiagu in Imo.

"Symbolism of national unity, no matter how well delivered, cannot replace the responsibility to truly unite, even with simple actions of showing up wherever the people need you, not when you need to make political appearances for your friends."

ADC spokesman said Nigeria is under attack and the Tinubu administration must stop pretending otherwise.

He said the administration must stop treating national security as a political talking point and start treating it as a governing priority.

"The lives of Nigerians must matter more than soundbites and ceremonies. The time for symbolic gestures is over. What the country needs now is responsible leadership, operational urgency, and measurable results," he said.