Liberia: Dr. John Wulu Inspires Graduates At the 61st Commencement of the Richard M. Nixon Institute

American educator Dr. John Wulu has reminded students that education is not just about passing exams, but about building character, sharpening vision, and preparing to solve real-world problems.

Speaking on Friday, October 3, 2025 in Monrovia, at the 61st Commencement Ceremony of the Richard M. Nixon Institute, formerly part of the John and Minnie Wulu School System (JMWSS), Dr. Wulu delivered a powerful address celebrating the achievements of the 2025 graduating class, all of whom passed the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).

"This is not just your victory; it is a collective triumph--for your families, your teachers, your community, and indeed, for Liberia," Dr. Wulu said.

He commended the 29 graduating seniors for achieving a 100% pass rate in the national exams, previously known as the West African Examination Council's (WAEC) tests, emphasizing that their success is a shining example of how preparation meets opportunity.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"You studied late into the night, engaged in weekend learning sessions, balanced challenges at home and school, and endured setbacks--but you pressed forward. You refused to be statistics of failure. Instead, you chose to be a generation of hope."

Describing the day as historic, Dr. Wulu, who also serves as Chairman of the JMWSS, said the ceremony marked a significant milestone in the institution's 60-year journey.

"This is a day when hard work, resilience, discipline, and faith converge into one beautiful triumph. Today, we celebrate not just academic success, but the birth of future leaders, innovators, and change-makers."

He reminded the graduates that while passing the WASSCE is a major achievement, it is only the beginning of their journey.

"The certificate you hold is not a final destination--it is a passport to the future. Whether you choose university, vocational training, entrepreneurship, or public service, you now stand at the threshold of greater responsibility. Liberia awaits your talents. Africa awaits your brilliance. The world awaits your contribution."

Echoing the school's motto, "Education is a Treasure," Dr. Wulu urged the graduates to embrace the power of knowledge and innovation with wisdom, courage, and humility.

"Excellence is not a one-time achievement; it is a lifelong habit. If you remain diligent, humble, and courageous, there is no mountain too high for you to climb, and no dream too great to achieve."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He concluded by thanking the parents, teachers, and school staff for their dedication and sacrifices in shaping the graduates.

"On behalf of the John and Minnie Wulu School System, I salute you. Walk boldly into the future, knowing that you are the pride of this institution and the hope of our nation."

Dr. Wulu called on the graduates to be agents of transformation, saying:

"May your story not just be one of passing exams, but of transforming lives. Be the light in dark places, the innovators in difficult times, and the leaders in moments of uncertainty."

Dr. Wulu also expressed his commitment to constructing a modern three-level building valued at 1 million USD on the RMNI campus, which will house the JMWSS auditorium, cafeteria, and library during the upcoming school year.