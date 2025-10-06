Liberia: Media 'Indispensible' to LRA's U.S.$1 Billion Target

The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) recognizes the critical roles of the Liberian media in achieving its (LRA) most ambitious target--reaching the national budget to one billion-which the revenue arm of the government believes is achievable next fiscal year, but not without critical support from the media.

In light of this context, the LRA recently made a significant and bold move to not only transform the public's perception of taxation and compliance matters but also to establish crucial partnerships that will aid in the authority's achievement of goals and targets--not only now but also in the future.

At a two-day training workshop held for talk-show hosts and newspaper editors in Margibi County, LRA Commissioner General, James Dorbor Jallah, emphasized the crucial role of journalists in promoting tax compliance and enhancing public awareness of tax reforms-moves that could eventually lead to increment in revenue generation across the country.

Jallah highlighted the media's significance as vital partners in Liberia's revenue mobilization efforts, stressing the importance of accurate reporting to foster public trust and voluntary compliance.

He called journalists to serve as strategic partners in strengthening public understanding and trust in the country's ongoing tax reforms, emphasizing that the success of these initiatives depends largely on how effectively the media informs and educates the public.

The LRA CG emphasized the crucial role of taxation in funding essential government services such as schools, hospitals, roads, and other development initiatives, illustrating its significance as the "lifeblood of government."

He described the media as "indispensable partners" in Liberia's revenue mobilization drive. He stressed that accurate and responsible reporting on tax matters is crucial to building public trust and encouraging voluntary compliance.

"You are the bridge between the LRA and the public," Jallah stated. "Through your platforms, whether on the airwaves, in print, or online, you inform, educate, and shape public opinion. Accurate reporting empowers citizens to comply voluntarily, fosters patriotism, and reminds every Liberian that paying taxes is not a burden but a contribution to national development."

The CG outlined major reforms underway at the LRA, including the transition from Goods and Services Tax (GST) to Value Added Tax (VAT) by 2027, digital property tax reforms through mapping, expansion of the excise tax regime, and continued digitization of tax administration systems such as LITAS and ASYCUDA. He also mentioned the introduction of electronic fiscal devices, mobile money payments, and real-time visibility in digital transactions.

He, however, warned that these reform and innovative initiatives will only succeed if Liberians understand them and trust the institutions driving them. While acknowledging that these reforms are "ambitious," Jallah maintained they are "necessary" for national growth.

Commissioner Jallah urged journalists to act as "guardians of truth" in combating misinformation and promoting transparency, adding that misinformation and negative narratives could derail progress.

"In an era where misinformation and propaganda spread quickly, the media must be more than a messenger; it must be a guardian of truth," Jallah emphasized. "Together, we can replace falsehoods with facts, suspicion with clarity, and mistrust with transparency."

He assured journalists that the LRA remains committed to openness and collaboration, noting that the training marks the beginning of a long-term partnership.

"Our vision is that every journalist in Liberia will one day understand how the LRA works and be confident in reporting on tax and revenue matters," he said. "This is just the beginning."

Danicius Kaihenneh Sengbeh, the LRA Manager for Communications, Media, and Public Affairs, reiterated the importance of responsible reporting and the mutual goal of increasing public comprehension of tax matters.

He emphasized that the media should not be viewed as a tool for public relations for the LRA but rather as a reliable ally in elucidating complex tax issues.

"You are here to be empowered as Tax Ambassadors--trusted voices who can interpret, analyze, and explain taxation for the good of the people," he said.

His message highlighted the critical role of the media in enabling citizens to fulfill their civic responsibilities through informed reporting.

Describing the training as "historic," Sengbeh expressed satisfaction with the level of engagement and dialogue, noting that both the LRA and the media share a common goal of contributing to national development through informed reporting.

"The LRA and the media are not on separate paths but on a single road leading toward a better Liberia," Sengbeh said. "You are the trusted voices who can interpret and frame taxation in ways that empower citizens, strengthen compliance, and inspire development."

He encouraged participants to apply the knowledge gained during the workshop to inform, clarify, and challenge responsibly in their daily work. Sengbeh pledged the LRA's commitment to building a network of informed "tax ambassadors" within the media landscape through continuous training and partnerships.

"Together, we can and will tell Liberia's tax story better," he said.

During the workshop, Commissioner Jallah and Manager Sengbeh conveyed messages that extended beyond technical tax reforms, emphasizing the importance of partnership, responsibility, and the influential role of communication in driving the country's development agenda.

The alignment between Sengbeh's emphasis on professional empowerment and Jallah's visionary reforms should not be underestimated. Sengbeh's focus on enhancing journalists' capacity to report accurately and thoroughly complements Jallah's vision for transformative reforms that require citizen support to reshape Liberia's funding mechanisms for growth.

Meanwhile, the two-day training aimed to empower journalists to interpret taxation in ways that empower citizens, foster compliance, and contribute to national development. The LRA is committed to building a network of informed "tax ambassadors" within the media landscape through continuous training and partnerships to enhance reporting on tax matters for the benefit of Liberia's development goals.