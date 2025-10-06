Liberia: W/Bank VP Lauds Liberia's Retrap Project

The visiting World Bank Group, Vice President for Ethics and Internal Justice, has lauded Destiny Women Incorporated, an agriculture NGO, over the implementation of the Rural Economic Transformation Agriculture Project (RETRAP), which aims to boost Liberia's agriculture transformation to improve productivity and livelihoods for farmers.

Vice President, Lisa G. Rosen, who is making her first appearance in the country, highlighted partnerships with the Ministry of Agriculture (MoA), through initiatives like RETRAP, which connect smallholder farmers to platforms that enhance food security and economic growth.

The World Bank's commitment, according to Madam Rosen, is partly expressed through partnerships like the RETRAP, which is being run by the MoA.

"We are grateful for the incredible work they are doing, and we are pleased to be partnering with Destiny Women Incorporated," the World Bank Group Vice stated.

She made the statement on Tuesday, October 1,2025, in Bentol City, Montserrado County, when she visited the Destiny Women Incorporated Agriculture project.

According to Madam, her institution is proud of the work being done by Destiny, to ensure they put food on the tables, and the population at large.

"The World Bank will continue to partner with the MOA to build a better future for Liberians," Madam Rosen, who is visiting the country for the first time, said, while expressing immense optimism for the agro - sector of the country.

Madam Comfort Jallah, Executive Director of Destiny Women Inc. thanked the World Bank, through RETRAP, for the immense technical and financial support given to her organization over the years.

Mrs. Jallah enumerated how the World Bank through RETRAP provided a mini - truck to the organization for the transportation of their agricultural produce.

She said RETRAP gave Destiny Women a US$30 thousands grant to empower the organization's operation in agriculture.

Additionally, she indicated that RETRAP provided a solar power system to the organization that empowers electricity to the organization's facility.

Madam Jallah expressed joy that due to the solar power provided by RETRAP and other significant support, the organization cost of production has reduced and income has increased for the organization.

She praised the World Bank for empowering RETRAP to empower women organizations that have brought great relief to rural women, significantly imparting their livelihood.

"If it was not for the World Bank and RETRAP's support to us, we wouldn't be where we are today," Mrs. Jallah said. Through your support we have been able to empower single mothers and widows whose lives have greatly improved," she stated.

The Destiny Women CEO thanked the World Bank vice president for the visit and requested more support for rural agricultural organizations in the country.

Madame Lisa G. Rosen was accompanied by the World Bank Country Representative to Liberia, Georgia Wallen and Mr. Gala Toto, RETRAP's National Coordinator.

The World Bank is engaged with the MOA in supporting farmers, especially small holder farmers in the country aimed at ensuring food sufficiency in the country.

Destiny Women is involved with cassava cultivation in processed farina, fufu and other cassava yielding produce as well as rice farming and distribution for school feeding programs through the World Food Program (WFP) in Liberia. The organization has been involved with farming activities ensuring better livelihood for farmers since 2010.