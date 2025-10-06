Liberia: MFDP, LRA Hold Deep Dive On Revenue Generation for Fy 2026 Draft Budget

The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), in collaboration with the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), held an intensive technical review of revenue generation for the Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 Draft National Budget.

This "deep dive" process brings together technical experts from the MFDP and LRA to rigorously assess revenue performance, test projections, and refine strategies.

Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, in his opening remarks on Friday, said the goal of the "deep dive" is to ensure that the FY 2026 Draft Budget is not only sustainable but also fully aligned with the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development's priorities and the expectations of Liberian citizens.

He commended the Commissioner General of the LRA and his team, along with all those who contribute to the country's revenue generation efforts.

Minister Ngafuan emphasized the heavy responsibility entrusted to public servants in shaping a national budget that will directly affect the livelihoods of millions.

"The reward for doing well is the burden of expectation of doing more.

The Liberian people expect that we will do more. We must keep our focus and not be distracted despite criticisms. These are the technical weeks of budget projections, and we must remain mindful that our actions and inactions impact over five million people. Being in this room is a privilege, and we must work on behalf of the people in all 15 counties."

Also speaking, LRA Commissioner General James Dorbor Jallah commended the strong partnership between the MFDP and LRA and acknowledged the collective responsibility of both institutions in ensuring robust domestic revenue mobilization.

"We must first express our gratitude to the MFDP leadership for their role in achieving our targets.

While fully financing the AAID has had challenges in the past two years, this deep dive allows us to reassess the numbers and share proposals that will strengthen our revenue outlook."

Commissioner Jallah further highlighted that the exercise is not only about numbers but also about ensuring that revenue projections are realistic and that the government has the fiscal space to deliver on its promises.

He lauded the team at the LRA for their commitment and resilience in ensuring that lawful revenues are mobilized to support Liberia's development agenda.

The deep dive sessions being held in Monrovia are focused on reviewing government revenue, comparing actual collections with targets, adjusting forecasts based on economic trends, and discussing tax policies, compliance measures, and ways to broaden the tax base.