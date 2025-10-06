Liberia: Christ Embassy Founder Storms SKD Soon

The Country Pastor of Christ Embassy Liberia, Rev. Alfred M. Mayson has officially announced October 31st as the date for "The Total Experience Liberia," a massive spiritual revival and humanitarian outreach event scheduled to take place at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville.

Speaking at a press conference held at the church's central office, Pastor Mayson said the crusade hosted by Christ Embassy in collaboration with other churches will bring together thousands of believers and non-believers for an unforgettable encounter with God through the Word, healing, and acts of service.

"We are determined to bring the Word of God to thousands," Pastor Mayson said. "But in the process, we also want to bless the nation physically through medical care, clothing drives, and food distribution."

The Total Experience will begin at 10:00 a.m. with a free medical outreach at the SKD Sports Complex, conducted by the Most Valuable Campaign Team and health workers from Christ Embassy. Participants will receive free medical screenings, consultations, and medications.

Following the medical session, the church will distribute free clothing to disadvantaged youths and underprivileged families. Pastor Mayson explained that the initiative seeks to "clothe our brothers and sisters in need," emphasizing that "the Bible teaches us to treat our brothers equally."

In addition, the church plans to feed up to 10,000 early attendees to ensure that participants are physically sustained throughout the event. "We know that people will travel long distances to attend," Pastor Mayson said, "so we want to make sure they don't have to leave the stadium searching for food or water."

The official crusade program begins at 4:00 p.m., with gates opening at 2:00 p.m. The event will feature musical performances by the Liberian Association of Gospel Musicians (LAGMAN), along with prayers, testimonies, talk shows, and ministries of healing and deliverance.

The highlight of the day will be the ministry of the Word, expected to bring healing, restoration, and hope to thousands. "The Lord has given us grace to minister healing to the sick," Pastor Mayson said. "The Word of God will come with power and deliverance for all who believe."

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and his team are expected to arrive in Liberia as special guests for the crusade, which Pastor Mayson described as a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for national transformation."

The organizers expressed gratitude to the media, collaborating churches, and volunteers already involved in planning. Pastor Mayson extended an open invitation to all Liberians:

"If you want to serve in the choir, ushering, technical, or protocol team this is your opportunity to work for the Lord. Let's make October 31st a day of total transformation for Liberia."

With the theme "The Total Experience," the event promises to be more than a crusade; it is set to be a spiritual, social, and humanitarian turning point for the nation.

Pastor Mayson further noted that as Christ Embassy Liberia Gears Up for the "Total Experience" Crusade and Nationwide Outreach Free food, clothing, and education initiatives to accompany the October 31st revival

Disclosing that the event will not only be a spiritual revival but also a demonstration of the church's commitment to community development and social impact. He disclosed that Christ Embassy continues to provide free education through a newly opened primary school in Cutting Tree Community, serving over 300 children with free uniforms, meals, and learning materials.

Ahead of the crusade, the church will distribute free food and clothing to underprivileged Liberians and offer medical services to attendees. "This is how we reach out to our nation," Pastor Mayson said. "Someone may come hungry, receive food and clothes, and then be ready to receive the word of God."

Transportation plans are also being coordinated across Montserrado County, with designated pickup points and district buses to ensure safe and orderly movement of participants. The event will be broadcast online and through select radio stations for those unable to attend in person.

Pastor Mayson emphasized that the purpose of the crusade is salvation, healing, and national transformation, expressing confidence that Liberia will experience "spiritual and moral renewal" through the power of the gospel.

Also speaking, Pastor Samuel M. Kollie, Chairperson of the Planning and Mobilization Committee and President of the Fellowship of Full Gospel Ministry, said the Total Experience marks a new chapter of spiritual revival in Liberia.

"Every major transition in a nation begins with a move of God," Pastor Kollie stated. "The church has always been Liberia's anchor in difficult times, and this crusade is another divine visitation. As we unite in prayer and worship, we believe the atmosphere of our nation will shift."

He urged all churches, ministries, and believers to join forces and make the crusade a success. "This is not just a Christ Embassy event; it's a national movement," he added.

Christ Embassy Liberia Head Pastor, Pastor Alfred M. Mayson, has also invited partners and well-meaning Liberians to join the outreach efforts, saying, "We are open to partnership with anyone who wants to help us feed more people, clothe the needy, and bless our nation."