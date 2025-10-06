Liberia: Expert Urges New Approach to Fight Corruption

Liberia is currently at a crucial juncture in its efforts to establish transparent governance practices. Mr. Shine G. Williams, who serves as head of Fiscal Investigations at the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), highlighted the need for a significant shift in the government's approach to combating the deep-rooted issue of corruption.

He emphasized the importance of transitioning from a focus on reactive enforcement to a proactive, intelligence-led strategy that emphasizes prevention, collaboration, and innovation.

Despite years of anti-corruption reforms, Liberia still faces challenges such as limited enforcement capabilities and fragmented efforts. Williams stressed the importance of prioritizing renewal, integration, and prevention in the strategic plan of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) to achieve meaningful progress in the fight against corruption.

Globally, anti-corruption institutions are shifting their focus from case-driven enforcement to intelligence-led strategies that anticipate and prevent corruption risks before they occur. Liberia, Williams noted, must align with this trend by fostering a culture of integrity within public institutions where corruption becomes difficult to commit and easy to detect.

This means strengthening internal control systems, modernizing compliance frameworks, and ensuring that public servants understand their ethical obligations. Sustainable change, the author argues, requires a proactive system that embeds transparency and accountability into everyday governance.

A crucial part of this transformation involves stronger collaboration among integrity institutions.

"Globally, anti-corruption agencies are increasingly recognizing that merely prosecuting offenders does not suffice for effective control of corruption. Sustainable integrity systems rely on the ability to anticipate, prevent, and manage corruption risks before they become entrenched," Williams said. "Therefore, Liberia's strategy must evolve from a focus on case-driven enforcement to an intelligence-led approach that emphasizes prevention, supported by collaboration and innovation."

The effectiveness of the LACC, according to the paper, cannot thrive in isolation. Coordinated action with the General Auditing Commission (GAC), Internal Audit Agency (IAA), Financial Intelligence Agency (FIA), Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC), Central Bank of Liberia (CBL), and the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) is essential.

By improving data-sharing and oversight mechanisms, these institutions can close the information gaps that often enable corruption to flourish, he noted.

"This entails enhancing internal controls, modernizing compliance frameworks, and ensuring that every public servant is well-versed in their ethical and fiduciary duties," he noted, while highlighting the critical roles of the private sector and civil society.

He added that businesses would then be encouraged to adopt transparent compliance systems, while civil society organizations must continue to advocate for accountability and reform.

"Together, these actors can build a robust national integrity ecosystem that promotes shared responsibility in combating corruption," William said, adding that technology should be at the heart of Liberia's anti-corruption strategy.

"E-governance tools, open contracting platforms, and digital disclosure systems can limit discretion in public decision-making and enhance citizen oversight," Williams, who has has demonstrated expertise in evidence-based accountability and anti-financial crimes, including tax-related illicit flows, money laundering, and terrorist financing, said.

Corruption, the author warns, is not just a governance problem but also a major obstacle to development. It undermines public service delivery, discourages investment, and widens inequality. Therefore, the LACC's renewed strategy must integrate anti-corruption goals directly into national development and fiscal planning frameworks.

There is therefore a clear message as As Liberia prepares for the rollout of the LACC's 2026-2030 strategic plan: the nation's anti-corruption response must evolve from reaction to foresight, from isolation to collaboration, and from enforcement to prevention.

By adopting data-driven, technology-based, and partnership-oriented approaches, Williams said, the LACC can reposition itself as a leader in shaping a transparent, accountable, and corruption-resilient Liberia.