Liberia: Reimagining Liberia's Approach to Combating Corruption - a Call for Strategic Transformation

Liberia finds itself at a pivotal point in its quest for accountable governance. Despite years of institutional reforms, the battle against corruption continues to face persistent challenges, including limited enforcement capabilities, fragmented efforts, and a reactive approach that often addresses symptoms rather than root causes. For Liberia to achieve a meaningful breakthrough, the next phase of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission's (LACC) strategic plan must prioritize renewal, integration, and prevention.

Globally, anti-corruption agencies are increasingly recognizing that merely prosecuting offenders does not suffice for effective control of corruption. Sustainable integrity systems rely on the ability to anticipate, prevent, and manage corruption risks before they become entrenched. Therefore, Liberia's strategy must evolve from a focus on case-driven enforcement to an intelligence-led approach that emphasizes prevention, supported by collaboration and innovation.

This transformation begins with fostering a culture of integrity within institutions. The public sector must not only enhance its ability to detect misconduct but also establish systems that make corruption difficult to commit and easy to uncover. This entails enhancing internal controls, modernizing compliance frameworks, and ensuring that every public servant is well-versed in their ethical and fiduciary duties.

Moreover, coordination among accountability institutions needs to reach new heights. The effectiveness of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission cannot flourish in a vacuum. It must enhance its alignment strategically with the General Auditing Commission (GAC), Internal Audit Agency (IAA), the Financial Intelligence Agency (FIA), the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC), Central Bank of Liberia (CBL), the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MoFDP), and other relevant law enforcement and regulatory entities. By streamlining data-sharing mechanisms and oversight tools, Liberia can bridge the information divides that often facilitate corruption.

The roles of the private sector and civil society are equally crucial in this initiative for renewal. Businesses should cultivate a strong culture of compliance that encourages transparency. Concurrently, civil society organizations must continue to hold public and private institutions accountable and advocate for reforms that serve the public good. Collectively, these stakeholders can create a national integrity ecosystem that fosters systemic change.

Additionally, embracing digital transformation presents Liberia with a significant opportunity to establish transparency as the standard for governance. Investing in e-governance, open contracting processes, and digital disclosure platforms can drastically limit discretionary decision-making and enhance public oversight. The LACC's upcoming strategy should place technology at the forefront of its operational framework.

Finally, fighting corruption must align with inclusive development priorities. Corruption is not merely a governance issue; it also has significant economic and social ramifications. It diminishes service delivery, deters investment, and exacerbates inequality. For Liberia to attain sustainable growth, anti-corruption measures must be thoroughly woven into national development planning and fiscal governance.

As the LACC gears up to roll out its strategic plan over the next five years (2026-2030), one fundamental message stands out: Liberia's response to corruption must transition from enforcement to foresight, from isolation to collaboration, and from reaction to prevention. By refreshing its vision and maximizing partnerships, technology, and data-driven policymaking, the LACC can steer the nation toward a future where transparency and accountability become the norm rather than the exception.

About the author

Williams, Shine is a dedicated anti-corruption compliance and financial crimes practitioner with over 15 years of experience in both the private and public sectors of Liberia. He has demonstrated expertise in evidence-based accountability and anti-financial crimes, including tax-related illicit flows, money laundering, and terrorist financing, and currently serves as head of Fiscal Investigations at the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA).

Shine has co-authored works on anticorruption and provided research/assessment services for local and international organizations on studies related to corruption, financial/tax crimes, money laundering/terrorist financing, human rights, and governance. He holds a Master's in Anti-Corruption Studies (MACS) from the International Anti-Corruption Academy in Austria, a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from the University of Liberia and is currently a forthcoming student for a Bachelor of Laws degree at the Liberia School of Law.

He leads collaborative engagements with public/private stakeholders to enhance good governance, anti-corruption, and anti-financial crimes, and now leads the OECD Tax Inspectors without Borders for Criminal Investigation program implementation in Liberia.