Liberia: Bong County - Justice Ministry Official Raises Alarm Over Prison Overcrowding

Bong County — In a strong appeal for immediate reform within Liberia's correctional system, Assistant Minister for Corrections and Rehabilitation, Atty. Gabriel F. Ndupellar, has sounded the alarm over what he described as a "critical and worsening state" of overcrowding at the Gbarnga Central Prison.

Speaking during the Second Judicial Retreat of the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court in Bong County, organized by the National Association of Trial Judges of Liberia (NATJL) Bong Chapter, Atty. Ndupellar revealed that the facility is housing nearly three times its intended capacity.

"The Gbarnga Central Prison was built to accommodate 129 inmates, but it currently holds 369. This is not just a security challenge, it is a human rights and public health concern that demands urgent attention," he stressed.

According to Atty. Ndupellar, 275 of the inmates are pre-trial detainees awaiting court hearings, while 94 have already been convicted, including some serving long-term and life sentences. He disclosed that Bong County now ranks as Liberia's second most congested prison, next only to Montserrado County.

The Assistant Minister lamented the near collapse of the government's constitutional responsibility to provide free legal representation for indigent defendants. He noted that this essential system has been dormant for over two decades, leaving many accused persons languishing behind bars without trial.

"Access to justice should not be a privilege for the wealthy. The Ministry of Justice is working to revive legal aid programs so that every Liberian, regardless of status, can have fair representation," he emphasized.

Highlighting ongoing reform efforts, Atty. Ndupellar cited the 'Drive Bill' a legislative proposal aimed at empowering local magistrates to preside over minor offenses. This, he said, would help ease congestion in major courts and significantly reduce the number of pre-trial detainees.

He further pointed to progress made under the government's ARREST Agenda, including improved prosecutorial training and the provision of vehicles to County Attorneys, a step that has enhanced mobility and efficiency across the justice sector.

"Six years ago, most county prosecutors had no means of transportation. Today, we have made notable progress, though much more remains to be done," he noted.

Despite these strides, Ndupellar acknowledged that the Ministry continues to grapple with low budgetary support, inadequate correctional facilities, and the slow pace of employment for city solicitors, particularly in southeastern Liberia.

He explained that the Civil Service Agency (CSA) requires solicitors to possess at least a bachelor's degree, a policy that has delayed the onboarding of qualified legal officers across several counties.

In his closing remarks, Atty. Ndupellar commended Bong County's local leadership for becoming the first in the nation to allocate funds in its budget to support the Gbarnga Central Prison.

"This is a commendable local initiative that demonstrates leadership and compassion. We hope the national government will build on this example by providing stronger financial and logistical support to the Ministry of Justice," he stated. - Edited by Othello B. Garblah.