Nigeria: BBNaija Season 10 - Imisi Wins N150m Grand Prize

The 10th season of the reality television show Big Brother Naija came to a close on Sunday, with 23-year-old Imisi Ayanwale, popularly known as Imisi, emerging as the winner.

Imisi, who enjoyed massive support from her loyal fanbase known as "Ijoba 606," clinched the title after ten weeks in the Big Brother House, beating 28 other contestants to take home the grand prize of N150 million, which includes N80 million in cash and a brand-new SUV.

She secured the win through votes from fans across Nigeria and abroad, finishing ahead of Dede Ashiogwu and Koyin Sanusi, who emerged as first and second runner-up respectively.

Her victory makes her the fourth female housemate to win the reality show since its inception, joining Mercy Eke, Phyna, and Ilebaye in the winners' circle.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Speaking after the finale, Atinuke Babatunde, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice, described the season as "phenomenal."

"The housemates gave Nigerians unforgettable moments, and Imisi's win is a testament to her authenticity, resilience, and ability to connect with fans," Babatunde said.

"At MultiChoice, we are proud to continue creating platforms that celebrate Nigerian talent, showcase our culture, and unite audiences across Africa."

Now in its 10th season, Big Brother Naija continues to rank as one of Africa's most popular reality television shows, credited with producing several entertainment stars and shaping contemporary pop culture across the continent.