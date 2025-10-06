Nigeria: Bandits Didn't Overrun Our Troops in Kwara - Nigerian Army

Kwara State has been in the news since early this year when armed bandits and al-Qaeda terrorists infiltrated some parts of the state

The Nigerian Army has debunked reports circulating online that bandits overran its troops and stole weapons and ammunition in Obanla, Kwara State.

Although PREMIUM TIMES could not trace the report to any reliable media platforms, the claim was circulated on Facebook.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

But in a statement issued Sunday evening by Polycarp Okoye, Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, the military described the report as "false and misleading," stressing that no Army position was overrun and no cache of weapons was lost to criminal elements.

Mr Okoye, a lieutenant-colonel, clarified that troops of the 148 Battalion (Rear), currently conducting clearance operations across Kogi and Kwara states, have instead been recording significant successes against terrorists.

He said the soldiers recently mounted a blocking position along the Kwara-Ekiti border, where they killed two armed bandits and recovered two AK-47 rifles.

"The publication is a fabrication designed to mislead the public and undermine the morale of gallant troops diligently working to restore peace and stability in the region," the statement read in part.

The Army urged Nigerians to disregard the report and continue supporting security operations with credible information.

It also reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining the ongoing offensive until all criminal networks in Kogi, Kwara, and neighboring states are dismantled.

Insecurity in Kwara

Kwara State has been in the news since early this year when armed bandits and al-Qaeda terrorists infiltrated some parts of the state, wreaking havoc.

In Baruten and Kaiama local government areas, Ansaru fighters linked to al-Qaeda have killed many security operatives and civilians.

They also destroyed public infrastructure, while posing threats to conservation inside the Kainji National Park where they are taking cover.

The situation is slightly different in Edu and Ifelodun local government areas where what could be describe as mineral curse has left nearly many communities in chaos.

Both areas, according to locals, are rich with minerals including gold, lithium and others.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Arms and Armies Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Residents told this newspaper that kidnappings and killings started around June when the terrorists traced a miner to his residence.

A mining village, Kakafu, has been deserted while the terrorists control its vast forest.

Last week, the terrorists waylaid a police officer around the area and kidnapped him. The officer was returning from an official duty when he was seized.

Also last week in Oke Ode, Ifelodun LGA, the terrorists killed more than 10 local security guards and kidnapped scores of others.