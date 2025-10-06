Nigeria: Azu Releases New Book On Midlifers, Technology

press release

Journalist, columnist and author, Azu Ishiekwene, has released a new book, titled, "A Midlifer's Guide to Content Creation and Profit."

The ten-chapter book focuses on how older adults can profitably interact with and expand their frontiers in the evolving new media landscape, particularly in light of the complex and promising developments of generative artificial intelligence (AI).

In a statement, Mr Ishiekwene, fondly called Azu, said, "It shares insights with midlifers on the possibilities for rewarding their mental exertions handsomely, whether literary, artistic or acoustic talent, or the sheer capacity to curate and tell a good story from their experiences using new technologies."

The book, published by Premium Times Books, is a sequel to "Writing for Media and Monetising It," published in 2024, and is considered a practical and valuable text for young adults in the media and literary fields.

In the foreword, a historian of African Studies and distinguished teaching professor in Humanities, Toyin Falola, said, "The book is a groundbreaking book that challenges the widespread belief, especially among the older generation (Gen X), that aspirations should diminish after the age of 50."

The Publisher of Premium Times, Dapo Olorunyomi, said, "It's another masterpiece from Azu, who is gaining new heights not only in the mastery of new media forms, but also in his capacity to share his insights in meaningful ways."

As part of his interest in new media, Azu has also published a workbook on content monetisation, given several lectures, and co-authored a scholarly article with Professor Farooq Kperogi, entitled "Light in a Digital Black Hole: Exploration of Emergent Artificial Intelligence Journalism in Nigeria," published in the Journal of Applied Journalism and Media Studies.

His new book, A Midlifer's Guide to Content Creation and Profit, can be accessed on https://www.azu.media/midlifers-guide-book/ and other global distribution platforms.