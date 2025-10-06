Nigeria: Five Suspected Cultists Arrested After Violent Clash in Lagos

6 October 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Emmanuel Agbo

The police said a search of the suspects' hideout and operational vehicle yielded firearms, ammunition, and other weapons used in cult clashes.

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested five suspected cultists following a violent clash between rival groups in the Onireke and Isashi areas of Lagos State, which left one person dead.

The suspects, Victor Christian, 43; Samuel Success, 29; Balogun Emmanuel, 43; Wisdom Chukwuemeka, 28; and Oche Job, 39, were apprehended after tactical operatives responded to a distress call on 4 October, at about 10:00 p.m.

In a statement posted on Sunday on X, Police Public Relations Officer for the Lagos State Command, Abimbola Adebisi, said the prompt response of the tactical squad prevented further violence and restored normalcy to the community.

"Three victims were rushed to Badagry General Hospital for urgent treatment. Unfortunately, one was later confirmed dead. Our joint operation with conventional police units led to the arrest of five suspects directly responsible for the attack," she said.

She said a search of the suspects' hideout and operational vehicle yielded firearms, ammunition, and other weapons used in cult clashes.

The statement listed recovered items to include one locally-made pistol and two pump-action guns, fifty-two live cartridges and two expended cartridges, one Toyota Avalon (KTU 610 a JB) and one HP laptop, computer mouse, and car key.

Others are one cutlass, one Nigerian international passport in the name of Ekomafe Gregory Dickson and five mobile phones (various models).

Ms Adebisi noted that all items have been documented and registered as exhibits for ongoing investigations.

She explained that the suspects are currently in police custody and will be charged to a competent court upon the completion of investigations.

Also, the police are intensifying efforts to apprehend other members still at large. Patrols and tactical squads remain deployed in the affected areas to prevent reprisals and ensure public safety.

Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, commended the professionalism of the operatives and reaffirmed the command's commitment to eradicating cultism and related crimes.

He urged residents to remain vigilant, law-abiding , and report suspicious activities promptly.

Pattern

The command recently apprehended Segun Adeyemi, 32, and Abayomi Ajayi, 24, suspected of attacking residents near Shoprite Ikeja and Maryland on 29 September.

The suspects, part of a three-man motorcycle gang, were caught while a third member escaped. The motorcycle used in the attacks was recovered.

"Preliminary investigations showed the gang came from Mushin to carry out these crimes. Efforts are ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspect," Ms Adebisi said.

Weeks earlier, police arrested John Samuel, 28, an ex-convict and suspected hired assassin involved in an 18 August daylight robbery on Gbajobi Street, Allen Avenue, Ikeja, where a businessman was shot and robbed.

The Lagos State Police Command has pledged to intensify patrols across robbery-prone areas and warned that criminals exploiting motorcycles for quick escapes will be tracked and prosecuted.

