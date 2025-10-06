Nigeria: Fintiri Administration, NMA Launch Free Medical Outreach Across Adamawa

5 October 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The administration of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, in partnership with the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), has commenced a free medical outreach program targeting rural communities across the state.

The initiative, which offers free surgical procedures, medical consultations, essential drugs, and diagnostic scans, is designed to bring healthcare closer to underserved populations who often lack access to quality medical services.

The outreach officially began in Toungo Local Government Area on October 2, 2025, and will run until October 3, 2025. It marks the first phase of a statewide program that will cover multiple communities in the coming weeks.

Governor Fintiri reaffirmed his administration's commitment to improving healthcare delivery, particularly in rural areas where residents face the greatest challenges in accessing medical facilities. He noted that the partnership with the NMA demonstrates the government's resolve to leverage professional expertise in delivering impactful, people-centered health interventions.

Beneficiaries of the outreach expressed appreciation for the initiative, describing it as a timely intervention that would relieve many families of the burden of high medical costs.

This free medical mission adds to the series of health sector reforms and interventions under the Fintiri administration, further strengthening Adamawa State's journey toward universal health coverage and improved quality of life for all residents

