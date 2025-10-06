Nigeria: Afrinic Appoints Abu's Prof. Adewale Adedokun As Chairman

The African Network Information Centre (AFRINIC) has announced the election of Professor Adewale Adedokun as Chairman and Professor Aziz Hilali as Vice-Chairman of its Board of Directors.

A statement from the organisation said that this leadership appointment comes at a pivotal time for AFRINIC, one of the world's five Regional Internet Registries (RIRs). The new Chairman and Vice-Chairman are tasked with guiding the organisation toward a future defined by robust governance, operational excellence, and cohesive community engagement.

Adedokun, who was elected alongside seven other directors, brings a wealth of leadership, academic, and technical expertise to the role. He is a distinguished Professor of Computer Engineering and the Director of the Iya Abubakar Institute of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Nigeria.

Hilali brings complementary expertise to the role of Vice-Chairman.

The full board comprises the newly appointed chairman Adedokun, representing Western Africa; Hilali, representing Northern Africa and vice chair; Kaleem Ahmed Usmani; Prof. Kayemba Laurent Ntumba for Central Africa; Carla Sanderson for Southern Africa; Fiona Asonga for Eastern Africa; Benjamin Mark Roberts as a non-regional representative; and Ajao Adewole David, also serving as a non-regional member.

Commentators across the African internet ecosystem have hailed the moment as a turning point for AFRINIC, one that could mark the beginning of a more transparent and community-driven chapter.

Reacting to his appointment, Adedokun said: "After a period of challenge, the AFRINIC community has spoken clearly, electing a Board with a mandate for renewal and unity. My primary focus, alongside Prof. Hilali, is to provide steady and reliable leadership that restores confidence and fosters cohesion."

"We are committed to upholding the highest standards of governance, ensuring stability and trust that is much needed for AFRINIC to continue its critical mission without distraction and with the full support of its members," he added.

On his part, Professor Hilali recognised that a stable AFRINIC is the bedrock of a stable Internet for Africa and promised that the new board "will work diligently to ensure the organisation operates with transparency and efficiency, focusing squarely on its core duty: the secure and equitable distribution of Internet number resources that power the digital economy across our region."