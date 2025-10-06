Nigeria: NUJ Applauds DSS for Releasing Journalists, Commitment to Press Freedom

5 October 2025
This Day (Lagos)

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has commended the Department of State Services (DSS) for the prompt release of two journalists from Jay 101.9 FM, Jos, who were detained while covering a funeral event in Plateau State.

Ruth Marcus and Keshia Jang were arrested after posting a video on social media that captured a confrontation between a cleric and security operatives at the funeral of the late mother of Professor Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Their arrest sparked widespread concern within the media community, with many viewing the incident as a violation of press freedom and an attempt to intimidate journalists performing their lawful duties.

In a statement issued on Sunday, NUJ National President, Alhassan Yahya Abdullahi, expressed relief at the journalists' swift release and lauded the intervention of DSS Director-General, Mr. Oluwatosin Ajayi. According to the NUJ, Mr. Ajayi not only ordered the immediate release of the journalists but also personally reached out to the union to apologise for the incident and reaffirm his commitment to press freedom.

"The willingness of the DSS leadership to admit errors, apologise where necessary, and commit to reforms is an important step in strengthening public trust and confidence in the agency," Abdullahi said.

The NUJ described the gesture as a "positive and commendable shift" in the culture of Nigeria's security institutions and urged the DSS to continue respecting the rights of journalists and citizens alike.

While welcoming this development, the union called for greater accountability within security agencies. It stressed the need to discipline officers whose actions undermine democratic values and infringe on constitutional rights.

"Only by enforcing discipline within the ranks can such progress be consolidated," the NUJ president added.

The union reaffirmed its commitment to constructive engagement with security agencies to promote professionalism and mutual understanding, while also encouraging journalists across the country to remain vigilant, courageous, and professional in their work.

The incident has reignited ongoing conversations around press freedom and the role of security agencies in a democratic society, highlighting the delicate balance between national security and the rights of the press

