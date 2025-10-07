Nigeria: Amaju Pinnick Hails Gusau, Mustapha, Falode On Appointments Into Key FIFA Committees

Amaju Melvin Pinnick, the Deputy Chairperson of the prestigious FIFA Men's National Teams Competitions Committee, has extended his congratulations to the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Musa Gusau; legal luminary, Abdulhakeem Mustapha (SAN); and seasoned football executive, Ayishat Falode on their appointments into key FIFA Standing Committees.

In a landmark development that further solidifies Nigeria's growing influence in global football governance, these appointments place Nigerian expertise at the heart of FIFA's decision-making structure: Ibrahim Musa Gusau joins the FIFA Men's Club Competitions Committee while Abdulhakeem Mustapha (SAN) has been appointed to the Anti-Racism and Anti-Discrimination Committee. Ayishat Falode takes a seat on the Media & Communications Committee.

These roles, alongside Pinnick's own continued service, reaffirm the country's contribution to the sport's leadership at the highest level.

As the Deputy Chair of the committee that oversees the organization and management of all FIFA Men's National Team Competitions, a central strategic role in global football, Pinnick commended the trio for their recognition.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He described the appointments as "a reflection of Nigeria's strategic relevance and intellectual capital within the international football community."

Pinnick expressed particular admiration for Ms Falode, noting her trailblazing achievements in sports journalism, women's football administration, and media leadership.

"I am deeply honored by my continued service within FIFA and humbled to work alongside Robert Harrison, Chair of the Men's National Teams Competitions Committee," Pinnick said.

"I wholeheartedly congratulate President Gusau, Abdulhakeem Mustapha, SAN, and Aisha Falode on their well-deserved appointments. Together, we represent a new era of professionalism, integrity, and innovation for Nigerian football on the world stage."

Pinnick further praised each appointee for their individual contributions to the game:

"To President Gusau, your steady and unifying leadership continues to uplift Nigerian football."

"Abdulhakeem Mustapha, SAN, your integrity and intellect will strengthen FIFA's stand against discrimination and injustice in the sport."

"Aisha Falode, your evolution from journalist to global football executive inspires countless women across Africa. I am proud to serve alongside you all as we advance Nigeria's legacy within FIFA."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Sport Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ayishat "Aisha" Falode's appointment is particularly historic, as she continues to break barriers for women in African football administration. The former Chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) holds the distinction of being the first female member of CAF's Media and Communications Committee. This trailblazing record, coupled with her tireless championing of visibility, professionalism, and equity in the sport, cements her place among Africa's foremost voices in football governance. Her inclusion on FIFA's Media and Communications Committee is no doubt a momentous step.

As Deputy Chair of the FIFA Men's National Teams Competitions Committee, Pinnick will continue his strategic collaboration with Robert Harrison of Paraguay, whose leadership in international football operations has earned global recognition.

This quartet of appointments marks a significant milestone for Nigeria, placing the nation at the heart of FIFA's evolving global strategy in competitions, club affairs, media governance, and anti-discrimination efforts. Their collective expertise promises to amplify Nigeria's contribution to football's global growth across both men's and women's structures.