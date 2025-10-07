Sudan: ICC Conviction of Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman Should Serve As Warning to Others Committing Abuses Amid Ongoing Conflict

press release

Reacting to the decision of the Trial Chamber X of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to convict Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman also known as "Ali Kushayb" for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed between August 2003 and at least April 2004 during brutal attacks in Darfur, Tigere Chagutah, Amnesty International Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, said:

"This long overdue verdict goes some way in providing justice for the victims of Ali Kushayb and should serve as a significant milestone in the pursuit of justice for crimes committed in Darfur more than two-decades ago. The conviction should serve as a warning to those committing abuses in the context of the ongoing Sudan conflict that they will one day be held individually accountable."To ensure that the ICC can pursue comprehensive justice for all victims, the United Nations Security Council should extend the Court's mandate from Darfur to the entirety of Sudan."This verdict should spur ICC member states to urgently enforce all outstanding arrest warrants in the Darfur situation, including against former Sudan President Omar al-Bashir and to enhance their political and financial support for the Court to enable the investigation of ongoing violations in Darfur and elsewhere in Sudan. "Despite US sanctions on the ICC, the Court has shown a clear resolve to continue its pursuit of justice for all victims, including in Darfur. In the face of ongoing US and other states' attacks on the Court, ICC-member states must demonstrate their commitment and support for victims in Darfur and all situations under investigation through concrete action to defend the court."

Background

The trial of Ali Muhammed Ali Abd-Al-Rahman, charged by the ICC as a principal leader of the Janjaweed militia, began at the ICC in April 2022.

He was convicted of 27 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Darfur, Sudan, between August 2003 and March 2004.

In 2005, the UN Security Council referred the situation in Darfur to the International Criminal Court (ICC). In 2009 and 2010, the ICC issued arrest warrants for President al-Bashir for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide. The ICC has also issued arrest warrants for three other government officials, and three members of armed opposition groups.

Today's verdict comes amid conflict in Sudan between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in which thousands have been killed and over 10 million people have been displaced.