Sudan: Activists Welcome ICC Conviction of Sudanese Warlord for Darfur Crimes

Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman declared guilty of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Darfur, Sudan

Human rights activists on Tuesday hailed the decision of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague to convict a Sudanese militia chief for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during attacks in Darfur at the turn of the century.

At the end of the ICC's first trial involving crimes committed during the conflict in the south of the country, the court found Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman, also known by the nom de guerre Ali Kushayb, guilty of multiple crimes including rape, murder and torture carried out between August 2003 and at least April 2004.

"The chamber is convinced that the accused is guilty beyond reasonable doubt of the crimes with which he has been charged," said ICC president judge Joanna Korner.

Ahead of next month's sentencing, the United Nations' rights chief Volker Turk saluted the verdict.

"It is an important acknowledgement of the enormous suffering endured by the victims of his heinous crimes, as well as a first measure of long overdue redress for them, and their loved ones," said Turk.

Emergency Lawyers, a group which has been documenting atrocities in Sudan, said the court's finding was a historic day in the path of Sudanese justice.

"With this decision, the court opens a door of hope for the victims of crimes in Darfur and throughout the country and affirms that ... crimes against humanity will not go unaddressed," added the group in a statement.

'Harrowing' acts of violence

Abd-Al-Rahman followed proceedings impassively, occasionally taking notes as his vignettes from his reign of terror were outlined.

On one occasion, the court heard, Abd-Al-Rahman loaded around 50 civilians onto trucks, beating some with axes, before making them lie on the ground and ordering his troops to shoot them dead.

"The accused was not only giving orders ... but was personally involved in the beatings and later was physically present and giving orders for the execution of those detained," said Korner.

Abd-Al-Rahman was a leading member of Sudan's infamous Janjaweed militia, who participated actively in multiple war crimes, she said.

He had denied all the charges, telling the court they had got the wrong man.

"I am not Ali Kushayb. I do not know this person. I have nothing to do with the accusations against me," he said at a hearing in December 2024.

But Korner said the court was satisfied that he was the person known ... as Ali Kushayb.

Flight to Central African Republic

Abd-Al-Rahman fled to the Central African Republic in February 2020 when a new Sudanese government announced its intention to cooperate with the ICC's investigation.

He said he then handed himself in because he was "desperate" and feared authorities would kill him.

Fighting broke out in Sudan's Darfur region when non-Arab tribes, complaining of systematic discrimination, took up arms against the Arab-dominated government In Khartoum which responded by unleashing the Janjaweed, a force drawn from among the region's nomadic tribes.

The United Nations says 300,000 people were killed and 2.5 million displaced in the Darfur conflict in the 2000s.

During the trial, the ICC chief prosecutor said Abd-Al-Rahman and his forces rampaged across different parts of Darfur.

"He inflicted severe pain and suffering on women, children and men in the villages that he left in his wake", said Karim Khan, who has since stepped down as he faces allegations of sexual misconduct.

Abd-Al-Rahman, who is believed to be 76, is also thought to be an ally of deposed Sudanese leader Omar al-Bashir, who is wanted by the ICC on genocide charges.

Bashir, who ruled Sudan for nearly 30 years, was ousted and detained in April 2019 following months of protests in Sudan.

He has not, however, been handed over to the ICC where he also faces multiple charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Arrest warrants

ICC prosecutors are hoping to issue fresh arrest warrants related to the current crisis in Sudan.

Tens of thousands have been killed and millions displaced in a war between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which grew out of the Janjaweed militia.

The conflict, marked by claims of atrocities on all sides, has left the country on the brink of famine, according to aid agencies.

Turk highlighted the continuing abuses in Darfur and other parts of Sudan.

"It is my earnest hope that the ICC's verdict [against Abd-Al-Rahman] will serve as a fresh reminder to the perpetrators of today's crimes that there can be no impunity for mass crimes against civilians," Turk said.

"They too will be brought to justice one day for grave violations of the law."

(With newswires)