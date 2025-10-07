Ethiopia Prioritizing Reconciliation to Ensure Lasting Peace - President Taye

Addis Ababa — President Taye Atsek Selassie announced that the government is actively pursuing reconciliation and peace options as a top priority to secure lasting peace in the country.

The President officially opened the joint session of the 6th year and 5th tenure of the House of People's Representatives and the House of Federation today.

Addressing the joint session, the president expressed the firm commitment of the government to resolve differences peacefully for lasting peace.

President Taye also emphasized that reconciliation efforts and peace-building will remain central to the country's agenda, and outlined the federal government's main policy directions for the year focusing on national resilience, institutional reform.

The president reiterated that securing lasting peace through peaceful and inclusive means is the government's priority.

Acknowledging that the government has the capability to suppress violence, the president reaffirmed the government's resolve to foster peaceful dialogue and reconciliation for durable peace in the country.

Though the government has the capacity to end ongoing violence by force, the government has chosen the path of wisdom and patience, he stated.

"We believe in resolving conflicts without transferring hatred and resentment to the future generations," President Taye pointed out.

This approach is vital for fostering national consensus and building sustainable peace, he added.

President Taye recognized the ongoing national dialogue process for contributing to the country's overall agenda of consultation for peace, reaffirming that dialogue remains the preferred path for addressing disputes.

The president also called on all citizens, particularly scholars, community leaders, and intellectuals, to actively participate in the national consultation forums and contribute to the success of the national dialogue.

Furthermore, he stated the need to establish robust, independent, and democratic institutions capable of withstanding political transitions and ensuring long-term stability.