Nigeria: 153 Suspects Arrested As Police Raid Criminal Hideouts in Jigawa

6 October 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ali Rabiu Ali, Dutse

The Jigawa State Police Command has intensified its fight against crime and drug abuse, arresting 153 suspects and recovering 13,078 illicit drugs in a coordinated statewide operation.

The crackdown, executed across 42 police divisions, also led to the recovery of a motorcycle and ₦228,570 in cash.

Police spokesperson SP Lawan Shiisu Adam said the suspects were apprehended for offenses ranging from drug peddling to possession of prohibited substances.

Items recovered during the operation included Exol and D5 tablets, Tramadol capsules, and cannabis, among others.

Commissioner of Police, CP Dahiru Muhammad, commended the operatives for their dedication and urged residents to assist law enforcement with credible intelligence to help curb drug-related crimes.

He reiterated the Command's commitment to maintaining peace and security in the state, warning criminals to turn a new leaf or face prosecution.

The suspects, according to the police, have been charged to court following investigations.

