Nigeria: Senate to Debate Alleged 'Systemic Genocide' Against Christians in Nigeria

A motion sponsored by Senator Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South) and co-sponsored by Senators Sani Musa (APC, Niger East), Aliyu Wamakko (Sokoto North) and Ibrahim Bomai (Yobe South), over alleged systemic genocide against Christians in the country is set for debate by the Senate at the resumption of the plenary on Tuesday.

Our correspondent reports that Senators and members of the House of Representatives will resume plenary Tuesday after their annual recess which started on July 23, 2025.

The motion, tiled, "Urgent need to correct misconceptions regarding the purported 'Christian genocide' narrative in Nigeria and international communities", sighted by our correspondent on Monday called on the federal government, particularly the ministry of foreign affairs and relevant security agencies, to adopt a data-driven approach to public communication.

The senators also asked the foreign affairs ministry and security agencies to ensure the release of verified casualty figures, contextual reports, and investigative findings on victims of insecurity to counter the spread of misinformation locally and abroad.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Senator Ndume and other co-sponsors said the motion seeks to correct a "dangerous misrepresentations of the country's security challenges as a campaign of Christian genocide."

In the draft motion, Senator Ndume expressed concern over what he described as "increasing circulation of misleading narratives" in both local and international spaces, alleging a systematic genocide against Christians in Nigeria.

While acknowledging the tragic and unacceptable attacks suffered by Christian communities in various parts of the country, Ndume emphasised that violence in Nigeria has affected citizens of all faiths, including Muslims and adherents of other religions.

The lawmaker warned that mischaracterising the ongoing security crisis in purely religious terms "risks inflaming sectarian divisions, distorting international understanding, and undermining national unity."

He noted that the country's security challenges, including terrorism, insurgency, banditry, communal clashes, and criminal violence, had resulted in the loss of lives and property among both Christian and Muslim communities.

Citing the 1999 Constitution (as amended), Ndume reaffirmed that the Nigerian government has a constitutional obligation to secure the lives and property of all citizens, irrespective of their faith or ethnicity.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Senators also expressed worry over recent developments in the United States Congress and Senate, where efforts were reportedly being made to designate Nigeria as Country of Particular Concern (CPC) over alleged religious persecution.

They also suggested that the U.S. Congress, international partners, and Nigerian diaspora groups be engaged through official briefings and fact-based publications to correct prevailing misconceptions about Nigeria's security realities.