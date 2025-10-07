Nigeria: NUPENG Declares Oshiomhole 'Persona Non Grata'

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has declared Adams Oshiomhole, former President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), persona non grata over the recent comment he made on its strike.

NUPENG stated that it was shocked to see Oshiomhole "rationalising the victimisation of workers" for exercising their fundamental rights of association and peaceful action, which he had always advocated in the past.

Daily Trust reports that Oshiomhole, had on Friday criticised the leadership and members of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) over their recent action against Dangote Refinery.

He described the recent union's strike action which was suspended last Wednesday as "ill-considered", arguing that new private sector investors like Dangote should be given time to stabilise before facing intense labour action.

"In pursuing war, you have to recognise that the tools you deploy must not hurt innocent people, like the tomato sellers who cannot get fuel to move their goods because there is a quarrel between one refinery and one union.

"An employer has to exist, mature and be strong enough to guarantee good-paying jobs. If you cripple a business before it even finds its feet, you are also destroying the jobs you claim to protect," Oshiomhole had said during an interview on Arise Television.

Reacting via a lengthy statement jointly signed by its President, Williams Akporeha, and the General Secretary, Olawale Afolabi, NUPENG said henceforth, Oshiomhole will not participate in or lend legitimacy to any of its events again.

"The leadership of NUPENG hereby declares Senator Adams Oshiomhole PERSONA NON GRATA within the ranks of Nigerian Oil and Gas Workers for the Undistinguished denunciation of the PENGASSAN strike against the unjustifiable sack of 800 Engineers as punishment for exercising the fundamental right of unionism.

"The practical effect of our declaring Senator Oshiomhole persona non grata within the ranks of oil and gas workers in Nigeria is that henceforth, we will not participate in or lend legitimacy to any event featuring Senator Oshiomhole.

"The NLC, TUC and conscionable civil society organisations should kindly take notice. Oshiomhole's denunciation and insensitivity to the plight of 800 Engineers and resistance to unionism in the Petroleum and gas sector is a dangerous toxin designed to weaken the resolve of the working class and strengthen the class enemy.

"NUPENG stands unwaveringly with PENGASSAN and the over 800 unjustly dismissed workers. We will continue to deploy every legal and industrial instrument available to us, in full compliance with Nigerian law and global labour standards, to secure justice.

"The Undistinguished position of Adams Oshiomhole on the PENGASSAN strike qualifies him as the JUDAS ISCARIOT of Nigerian Trade Unionism.

"What a monumental betrayal of the cause of the working class! We advise Senator Adams Oshiomhole to retire from commenting on labour matters, as he has irretrievably lost the moral right and legitimacy before Nigerian workers, and particularly oil and gas workers."