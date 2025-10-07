Nigeria Lost Billions of Naira to Last PENGASSAN Strike - NNPC Chief

6 October 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mary Izuaka

"In this particular case, we actually lost significant production of over 200,000 bpd that was deferred..."

The nationwide strike embarked upon by some oil workers recently cost Nigeria over 200,000 barrels per day of crude oil, and also affected gas production and electricity generation, an official announced on Monday.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPC Ltd, Bayo Ojulari, announced this on Monday after meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

"In this particular case, we actually lost significant production of over 200,000 bpd that was deferred; we also have gas production that was deferred; we also have power generation that was impacted," Mr Ojulari told journalists at the state house.

At an average price of $66 per barrel, it means Nigeria lost about $39.6 million (N57.4 billion) worth of crude oil for the three days the strike lasted.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the strike called by PENGASSAN, a union of senior oil workers in the oil industry, to protest the sack of its members by Dangote refinery. It was suspended last Wednesday following the federal government's intervention.

Details later...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.