Nigeria Lost Billions of Naira to Last PENGASSAN Strike - NNPC Chief

The nationwide strike embarked upon by some oil workers recently cost Nigeria over 200,000 barrels per day of crude oil, and also affected gas production and electricity generation, an official announced on Monday.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPC Ltd, Bayo Ojulari, announced this on Monday after meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

"In this particular case, we actually lost significant production of over 200,000 bpd that was deferred; we also have gas production that was deferred; we also have power generation that was impacted," Mr Ojulari told journalists at the state house.

At an average price of $66 per barrel, it means Nigeria lost about $39.6 million (N57.4 billion) worth of crude oil for the three days the strike lasted.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the strike called by PENGASSAN, a union of senior oil workers in the oil industry, to protest the sack of its members by Dangote refinery. It was suspended last Wednesday following the federal government's intervention.

