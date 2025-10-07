Nigeria: I'll Leave Bauchi Better Than I Met It, Says Governor Mohammed

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has sought forgiveness from individuals he may have wronged during his years in public service and leadership.

The governor made the appeal yesterday through a post on his official Facebook handle to mark his 67th birthday.

Mohammed expressed deep gratitude to Almighty Allah for His mercy and guidance throughout his journey in leadership and governance.

"As I mark my 67th birthday, I am filled with profound gratitude to Almighty Allah for His mercy and guidance throughout my journey in leadership and public service.

"This occasion is not one of elaborate celebrations, but of quiet reflection and thanksgiving for the grace to serve the people of Bauchi State.

"I humbly seek forgiveness from anyone I may have wronged, knowingly or unknowingly, and I reaffirm my commitment to continue leading with fairness, equity and a deep sense of responsibility," he wrote.

Mohammed acknowledged the outpouring of goodwill, prayers, and affection from his family, friends, colleagues, and the people of Bauchi State, noting that their support means a great deal to him.

"Looking ahead, my resolve remains unshaken: I will leave Bauchi better than I met it. With God's help, we will continue to expand access to education, healthcare, and critical infrastructure. Already, our administration has exceeded public expectations in several key areas, and I am determined to build on this momentum," he added.

The governor appreciated the various tributes offered in his honour and called for renewed optimism and collective unity as Bauchi continues to chart its future.