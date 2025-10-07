Nigeria: Niger Approves 65 Years Retirement Age, N20,000 Wage Award for Teachers

Niger State governor Mohammed Umaru Bago has stated that the retirement age of all teachers in the state will now be 65 years effective from next year.

The governor stated this at the 2025 World Teachers Day celebration held in Minna, organised by the Nigeria Union of Teachers, Niger State Chapter in collaboration with the Niger State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education.

He stated that already the state house of assembly passed a law to make the retirement age of 65 years effective from January 1 2026.

The governor said the decision was to ensure that the values of teachers continue to be transferred on to generations to come .

Governor Bago who said he recognised the sacrifice of teachers and their unique contribution to the society announced a uniform wage award of N20, 000 each for all the teachers in the state.

He equally approved the return of payment of PTA levies in schools, but that payments must be under the supervision of the Ministry of Education to ensure effective utilization.

He said, henceforth, primary school teachers' employment and promotion must be from the Local Government Service Commission, while the State Universal Basic Education Board would only have the mandate to screen and provide information in that regard.

Earlier the chairman, Nigeria Union of Teachers Niger State Chapter, Comrade Adamu Mohammed Akayago in his remarks said the theme of this year's event signifies the reality that teachers are not merely transmitters of knowledge but architects of collective future thus the welfare, dignity and professional status of teachers must remain a top priority.