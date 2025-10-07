Nigeria: Remi Tinubu, Sultan Lead Campaign Against Vaccine-Preventable Diseases

Nigeria's First Lady, Senator Remi Tinubu, has declared that the era of vaccine-preventable diseases threatening the lives and future of Nigerian children must come to an end.

At the national launch of the Measles-Rubella Vaccine Introduction Integrated Campaign, Mrs Tinubu described the exercise as "a bold step towards protecting the lives and future of our children."

"We are here today to flag off a solution, a pathway to hope, and a promise of progress," she said. "With this vaccine, our children will be protected against two deadly diseases and enjoy a lifetime of safety and protection."

She said measles continues to cause blindness, disability and death in many parts of the world, while rubella, though often mild, can lead to severe birth defects when contracted by pregnant women.

"We must say no more to diseases that threaten the dreams and destinies of our children," the First Lady said, urging parents, community leaders, and faith-based organisations to ensure every eligible child is vaccinated.

Mrs Tinubu assured Nigerians that all vaccines provided by the government are safe, effective, and free of charge, adding that immunisation remains one of the greatest gifts of modern medicine.

"These vaccines save lives, prevent disease, and give our children the chance to grow, learn, and thrive," she said.

She pledged continued advocacy through state First Ladies, women's groups, and community leaders under the Renewed Hope Initiative, which, she said, aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's vision to make health a pillar of national development.

The first lady commended the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), and Nigeria's global partners -- WHO, UNICEF, Gavi, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation -- for supporting the nationwide campaign.

In his remarks, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III, called on state governors and First Ladies to champion the campaign at the grassroots, stressing that collective action was vital to achieving full coverage.

Recalling Nigeria's victory over polio, he said,

"When we defeated polio, it wasn't by coercion. It was by convincing people to do the right thing. We must do the same again.

The Gavi Vaccine Alliance described the initiative as the largest integrated immunisation campaign ever undertaken in Africa, pledging $103 million in support.

Gavi's senior programme manager for Nigeria, Tarcile Mballa, hailed the effort as "a historic milestone and a demonstration of Nigeria's leadership in public health," noting that Gavi has invested over $2.6 billion in Nigeria's immunisation programmes over the past two decades.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, represented by Yusuf Yusufari, Deputy Director for Immunisation and Disease Control, reaffirmed the foundation's commitment to supporting Nigeria's health goals.

Yusufari commended the country's steady progress, noting that routine immunisation coverage had risen from 33 percent in 2016 to over 60 percent in 2025, but warned that over two million Nigerian children remain "zero-dose", meaning they have never received any vaccine.

"Nigeria has the second-highest number of zero-dose children in the world," he said. "Closing this gap is critical to preventing future outbreaks of measles and variant poliovirus."

The executive director of the NPHCDA, Dr Muyi Aina, described the initiative as "the mother of all campaigns," saying 16 million children aged 0-14 years will be reached across all 36 states and the FCT.

In 21 states, children will receive both measles-rubella and polio vaccines in a single visit, while four states will also benefit from mosquito nets, deworming tablets, and treatment for neglected tropical diseases.

"We have recorded over 10,000 measles cases and 76 related deaths this year alone," Dr Aina revealed, urging parents to take their children to health centres for free vaccination from October 6.

He also appealed to the media to support the sensitisation effort, saying community engagement and accurate information would be crucial to success.

The minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, who was represented by Deputy Director Peter Ojonuba, described the campaign as both a health and education investment.

"A healthy child is a teachable child," he said, pledging that schools nationwide would serve as mobilisation hubs for vaccination awareness and delivery.

He warned school administrators against obstructing health workers, saying the ministry would ensure full cooperation across the education sector.

The launch drew attendance from traditional and religious leaders, including the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, development partners, senior government officials, and members of the diplomatic corps.