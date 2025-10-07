Nigeria: Govt, States Collaborate to Revamp Curriculum for Modern Agricultural Education

The federal government, through the ministries of Education and Agriculture and Food Security, in partnership with state governments, has unveiled a new initiative to modernise Nigeria's agricultural education and equip young people with skills for a technology-driven agricultural sector.

Speaking at the presentation of the Agricultural Curriculum Framework in Abuja, the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, expressed concern over the decline in enrollment in agricultural programs at tertiary institutions, noting that nearly 48 percent of admissions in 2024 were left unfilled.

He said this contrasts with the surge in applications for vocational training, where over 210,000 applicants chose livestock farming in the most recent Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) data.

"Agriculture is a major national priority, but enrollment in agriculture in higher institutions is dropping. Over the last three years, thousands of open slots in agriculture have been available, but only a fraction have been filled. This is a serious gap, especially in an area that should ensure food security for Nigeria and make the country an export hub for agricultural products.

"This shows that young Nigerians are eager for practical agricultural skills, but our outdated curriculum has not kept pace with modern realities," he said.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to aligning education with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, including the establishment of Special Agricultural Processing and Production Zones to create jobs and enhance value chains.

Also speaking, the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, stressed that food sovereignty and economic diversification depend on aligning education with national priorities.

The new framework provides a roadmap for modern, inclusive, and industry-relevant agricultural training that supports youth employment, innovation, and Nigeria's long-term food security goals.