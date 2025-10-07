Nigeria's Oil Theft Is a Crime Against the Nation

Nigeria's persistent oil theft crisis has become one of the most damaging economic and moral scandals in our national history. It is deeply troubling that despite repeated promises and billions of naira spent on security, the country continues to lose massive quantities of crude oil to theft.

According to data from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), between 2021 and July 2025, Nigeria lost crude oil valued at over 8.4 trillion, equivalent to about 69 million barrels. This staggering figure reflects not just theft, but a total breakdown of accountability in one of the country's most vital sectors.

It is shameful that such organised crime has thrived for years, often with the complicity of political and security elites. Reports from the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) show similar patterns of massive losses due to vandalism, poor metering, and corruption. When trillions of naira vanish and no one is punished, it raises a serious question about the sincerity of our leaders in tackling economic crimes.

The implications of this theft go beyond the oil sector. These losses could have funded hospitals, schools, and roads across the country. Instead, ordinary Nigerians continue to suffer while a few enrich themselves through illegal means. The theft also weakens our currency, discourages investors, and fuels insecurity in oil-producing regions.

To end this national disgrace, the government must move beyond rhetoric. Technology--such as drones, satellite monitoring, and smart sensors--should be urgently deployed to monitor pipelines and detect leaks or theft. However, technology alone is not enough. There must be strong political will and genuine accountability. Those caught, whether high-ranking officials or militants, must face prosecution without fear or favour.

Oil is Nigeria's main source of revenue, yet it has become the easiest avenue for corruption and theft. If we continue to tolerate this, our economy will remain trapped in poverty and debt. The time has come for Nigeria to reclaim its stolen wealth and restore integrity to the oil industry.

Adama Abubakar, Department of Mass Communication University of Maiduguri