Liberia: BMMC Delivers 3rd Quarter Elders' Food Support to Gola Konneh District, Matambo Corridor

Bea Mountain Mining Corporation (BMMC) has fulfilled its third quarter obligation under the 2022 Social Agreement by delivering the Elders' Food Support package to Matambo Corridor, Darblo, Mana, and Laar Clans. The distribution exercise took place on Thursday and Friday, October 2-3, 2025.

Each of the beneficiary clans received 150 bags of rice, 30 tins of vegetable oil, and US$3,750, bringing the total delivery for the period to 600 bags of rice, 120 tins of vegetable oil, and US$15,000 in cash.

According to the agreement, BMMC is required to provide quarterly support to elders across the district. However, officials disclosed that, in light of increased needs, the rations are now extended to benefit vulnerable members of the wider community.

The distribution was formally received by local authorities in their respective areas. At Macca, Clan Chief Augustine Momoh, popularly known as Chief Gineh, took delivery of the items on behalf of Darblo Clan.

In Tahn, the newly appointed Mana Clan Chief Amos Lamie, Sr. received the consignment for his people; while in Laar, Elder Kromah and Development Committee Chairman Charles Cooper signed and acknowledged receipt for the clan, while in Matambo the Clan Chief and Development Committee received the items on behalf of the corridor.

The initiative is part of BMMC's continued commitment to fostering community welfare in Grand Cape Mount County through its corporate social responsibility programs.