Liberia: BMMC Delivers 3rd Quarter Elders' Food Support to Gola Konneh District, Matambo Corridor

6 October 2025
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Bea Mountain Mining Corporation (BMMC) has fulfilled its third quarter obligation under the 2022 Social Agreement by delivering the Elders' Food Support package to Matambo Corridor, Darblo, Mana, and Laar Clans. The distribution exercise took place on Thursday and Friday, October 2-3, 2025.

Each of the beneficiary clans received 150 bags of rice, 30 tins of vegetable oil, and US$3,750, bringing the total delivery for the period to 600 bags of rice, 120 tins of vegetable oil, and US$15,000 in cash.

According to the agreement, BMMC is required to provide quarterly support to elders across the district. However, officials disclosed that, in light of increased needs, the rations are now extended to benefit vulnerable members of the wider community.

The distribution was formally received by local authorities in their respective areas. At Macca, Clan Chief Augustine Momoh, popularly known as Chief Gineh, took delivery of the items on behalf of Darblo Clan.

In Tahn, the newly appointed Mana Clan Chief Amos Lamie, Sr. received the consignment for his people; while in Laar, Elder Kromah and Development Committee Chairman Charles Cooper signed and acknowledged receipt for the clan, while in Matambo the Clan Chief and Development Committee received the items on behalf of the corridor.

The initiative is part of BMMC's continued commitment to fostering community welfare in Grand Cape Mount County through its corporate social responsibility programs.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.