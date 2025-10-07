Nigeria: Redeemer's Varsity Curbing Japa Syndrome With Skill Development

Osogbo — In an effort to stem the trend of fresh graduate running abroad for greener pasture, Redeemer's University, Ede, has commenced mandatory vocational skill development for its undergraduates.

This is as 185 out of 1,341 students of the University graduated with first class degree as the school holds its 17th convocation ceremony on Thursday.

Addressing newsmen at the School's Senate Chamber on Monday, the Vice-Chancellor Professor Shadrach Akindele said the University decision to introduce skill development was to produce entrepreneurs who would not have interest in traveling abroad.

He added that the mandatory vocational skill course is registered along with student's primary course and upon graduation, each graduates get two certificates.

His words, "Other countries are having the best of our brains by offering them scholarships for postgraduate education and things like that, that is very true. What happens in such instances is that when these people are trained on their scholarship , often times they don't return to Nigeria, they stay there to continue to work to improve the economy of the nation that trained them. It's a rather unfortunate situation that we have in that regard.

"However, I'm glad to inform us that we have commenced an entrepreneurship programme, and I will explain what that concept is, so that you will realize that this issue of people running outside the country, we are doing something to curb it.

"We have introduced vocational courses and programmes in the university, starting from 100 level. This is different from the general entrepreneurship programme that is run in all universities as mandated by the federal government.

"But what we have adopted in Redeemer's University is different. When students come in at 100 level to study any course of their choice, they are made to also pick a vocational course in addition to whatever programme they are here to study.

"Now, that vocational course is a course they will do right from the first year in the university, and run it all through till they graduate. Either graphic design or computer programming, even farming, etc. any vocation at all, they will do it every semester till they graduate.

"By the time they get to final year, what they will now be learning is how to pitch their businesses and create start-up firms, small and medium enterprises and so on, how to access loans and how to develop business proposals and so on. All these are things that every student going through Redeemer's University will go through. So, on their graduation, they will be graduating first with their degree, either it is Nursing, Physiotherapy, whatever it is, and in addition, they will get their certificate in whatever vocation they have been trained in.

"What that results in is that when they go for NYSC, even while still there, they will be established and making money. By the time you know it, they will begin to employ other people to team up with them. In such case, there will be no motivation to leave the country because they are already making it right here in Nigeria".

Speaking on the graduation ceremony, he said the University's convocation lecture, themed, "Beyond Degrees: Cultivating Purpose, Resilience and Service in a Complex World", would be delivered by the Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr Olanipekun Olukoyede.

Highlighting the categories of degress, he said 185 bagged first class, 662, bagged Second Class (Upper Division), 410 bagged Second Class (Lower Division) 79 graduated with Third Class and five students graduated with Pass.

"At the postgraduate level, a total of three hundred and thirty-eight students are graduating. This is made up of 109 students at the postgraduate diploma level, 65 students with Master of Arts degree, 120 with Master of Science degree, 25 with Master of Business Administration, and 19 with Doctor of Philosophy degree. We are glad to release these students to the society for great impact", he added.