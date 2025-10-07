Nigeria: 2027 Presidential Poll - Court Asked to Restrain Jonathan

Abuja — A lawyer, Johnmary Chukwukasi Jideobi, has asked the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to issue an order of perpetual injunction to restrain former President Goodluck Jonathan from contesting the 2027 presidential election.

The court was equally urged to bar the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, from accepting from any political party Jonathan's name or publishing same as a duly nominated candidate for the presidential contest.

While ex-President Jonathan was cited as the 1st defendant in the suit lodged before the court on Monday, both INEC and the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, were listed as 2nd and 3rd defendants, respectively.

Specifically, in the suit, marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/2102/ 2025, the Plaintiff, Jideobi, posed a lone question for the court to determine:

"Whether in view of the combined provisions of the entirety of Sections 1(1), (2) & (3) and 137(3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended and their conflated interpretation, the 1st Defendant is eligible, under any circumstances [whatsoever] to contest for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria?"

Upon the determination of the question, the plaintiff, sought four principal reliefs, to wit:

"A declaration of this Honourable Court that upon an intimate reading and complete understanding of the entirety of Sections 1(1), (2) & (3) and 137(3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended the first Defendant [GOODLUCK EBELE JONATHAN] is ineligible to stand for or occupy the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

"A declaration of this Honorable Court that in view of the entirety of Sections 1(1), (2) & (3) and 137(3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended the 2nd Defendant [the INEC] lacks the constitutional power to receive from any political party the name of the first defendant or publish same as the candidate of any political party for the election into the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria holding in 2027 and other years to come.

"An order of perpetual injunction of this Honourable Court restraining the first Defendant [Goodluck Ebele Jonathan] from presenting himself to any political party in Nigeria for nomination as its candidate for the general election into the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria holding in 2027 and other years to come.

"An order of perpetual injunction of this Honourable Court restraining the 2nd Defendant [INEC] from either accepting from any political party in Nigeria the name of the 1st Defendant [Goodluck Ebele Jonathan] or publishing same as a candidate for election into the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria holding in 2027 and other years to come.

"An order of this Honourable Court directing the 3rd Defendant [Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation] to ensure compliance with the decisions and Orders of this court."

In an affidavit of facts deposed to in support of the suit by one Emmanuel Agida, the plaintiff told the court that he was an advocate of constitutionalism and the rule of law.

He contended that if the 1st defendant, Jonathan, wins the 2027 presidential election, which is for a term of 4 years, spanning 2027 to 2031, he would have exceeded 8 years, being the cumulative maximum years a Nigerian President was statutorily permitted to stay in office.

The plaintiff said he recently saw on various national dailies and television stations reports on Jonathan's intention to contest the presidency in 2027.

"That the Plaintiff believes that the 1st defendant, having completed the unexpired term of late President Yar'Adua and subsequently served a full term after the 2011 election, has exhausted the constitutional limit of two tenures as President.

"That if the court does not intervene timeously, a political party may present the 1st defendant as its presidential candidate in the 2027 general election, thereby breaching the Constitution," he said.

On his locus standi (legal right) to institute the action, the plaintiff maintained that part of his duties, as a lawyer, was to forestall a violation of the constitution and uphold the rule of law.

"There are chances that one of the political parties in Nigeria may favour the 1st defendant to stand as its presidential candidate in the forthcoming 2027 general elections to be conducted and overseen by the 2nd Defendant.

"If unchallenged, the 1st defendant may enter the 2027 presidential race on the platform of one of the political parties in Nigeria and may possibly emerge the winner of the said election."

"In the event the 1st defendant is returned as elected and sworn as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come in 2027, it will mark the 3rd time the 1st defendant will be taking oath of office as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

"In the event the 1st defendant is returned as elected and sworn as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come in 2027, the plaintiff as a Nigerian citizen, would become one of the those under the governance control of the 1st defendant [who by virtue of his office, would be saddled with the responsibility of executing the laws of the country].

"It will be in the interest of justice for this Honourable Court to grant the prayers contained on the face of this Originating Summons," the affidavit further read.

Meanwhile, no date has been fixed for the matter to be heard.