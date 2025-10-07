Nigeria: FCT CP Orders Raid On Uncompleted Buildings Over Rising Robbery Cases

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Commissioner of Police, CP Ajao Adewale, has directed all Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) to immediately intensify patrols and carry out thorough raids on all uncompleted buildings and suspected criminal hideouts within their jurisdictions.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Josephine Adeh, said the raid is part of the continued effort to strengthen security and ensure the safety of lives and property across the FCT.

"The directive, which takes immediate effect, forms part of proactive measures to prevent criminals from using abandoned or ongoing construction sites as hideouts or operational bases.

"Consequently, property developers are urged to visit the nearest police divisions and ensure their security personnel, artisans, and labourers sleeping at active construction sites are properly documented and profiled before the end of October 2025.

"CP Ajao further ordered that DPOs must conduct regular patrols of such locations and arrest any unidentified persons found on-site after 6:00 p.m.

"Additionally, the Commissioner reiterated that scavenging activities (popularly known as "Baban Bola") remain strictly prohibited within the FCT.

"Residents are advised to report any scavengers or suspicious persons sighted around their neighbourhoods immediately to the police," the statement said.

Emphasising that security is a collective responsibility, CP Adewale called on residents, estate associations, and community leaders to cooperate fully with the police by reporting suspicious movements in their areas.

He said they should ensure that all security guards and domestic staff are properly profiled by the police, and avoid the harbouring of unknown persons within residential premises.

Members of the public are encouraged to report suspicious activity through the Command's emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938.