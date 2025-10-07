Liberia: LRA Enlists Media to Build Public Trust in Sweeping Tax Reforms

The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) has turned to the country's media to help explain a series of ambitious tax reforms, including the rollout of value-added tax by 2027, arguing that public trust and understanding will be crucial to success.

Speaking at the close of a two-day workshop at the Farmington Hotel, LRA Commissioner General James Dorbor Jallah called the media "an indispensable partner" in breaking down complex policies and countering misinformation that often erodes compliance.

"Revenue collection is the lifeblood of government, funding schools, hospitals, roads, and the services citizens rely on," Jallah told journalists. "But this mission cannot succeed without the trust and understanding of the Liberian people. That's where your role as media practitioners is indispensable."

Media Key to Public Buy-In

The training brought together talk-show hosts, editors, and reporters from Montserrado and several other counties. Sessions focused on how to accurately report on taxation, customs, and digital transformation programs, including the shift from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) to the Value-Added Tax (VAT) by 2027, as well as an overhauled real property tax system implemented through digital mapping with local governments.

Other reforms showcased included an expanded excise tax regime targeting the informal sector and the digitalization of the LRA's operations--from the Liberia Integrated Tax Administration System (LITAS) to electronic fiscal devices, mobile-money tax payments, and real-time payment tracking.

"These reforms are ambitious but necessary," Jallah said. "They will only succeed if Liberians understand them--and, more importantly, believe in them."

Fighting Misinformation, Building Trust

Jallah stressed that the media's role goes beyond publishing press statements.

"When you report accurately on tax and revenue, you don't just inform--you help build national ownership," he said, urging journalists to see themselves as "guardians of truth" in countering disinformation about taxes and government spending.

The workshop also sought to establish a network of 'tax ambassadors'--journalists who can consistently provide fact-based reporting on revenue collection and reforms.

Press Welcomes Collaboration, Seeks Support

Press Union of Liberia Vice President Beatrice Sieh applauded the initiative, saying that "when the press is equipped with the right information, the public benefits and is protected from disinformation and misinformation."

Winnie Saywah Jimmie, managing editor of The Inquirer, highlighted the need for stronger economic sustainability for local media, while Quincy Terrance Juwle of Freedom FM urged the LRA to expand training opportunities abroad to improve professional exposure for Liberian journalists.

A Partnership Beyond Praise-Singing

LRA's Manager for Corporate and Media Public Affairs Danicius Kaihenneh Sengbeh described the event as "historic and productive," stressing that the collaboration is "about mutual respect, transparency, and accountability--not praise-singing."

"The media plays a watchdog role, and we welcome that," Sengbeh said. "But as you hold us accountable, we also count on you to ensure that information about taxation and customs is accurate and constructive--because misinformation helps no one, and truth benefits all."

Reforms at a Crossroads

The outreach comes as the LRA pushes to broaden Liberia's tax base, increase compliance, and improve service delivery to fund development priorities. Officials say success hinges on building trust among taxpayers who often view the system with suspicion.

As participants left the Farmington workshop, the message was clear: revenue reforms require not just effective administration but also a well-informed public--and a media sector equipped to tell Liberia's tax story with clarity and purpose.