Liberia: Emmanuel Gono Earns Late Lone Star Call-Up

MONROVIA — AIK loanee Emmanuel Gono, currently playing for Norwegian side IK Start, has received a late call-up to the Liberia national team for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Namibia and Equatorial Guinea.

The 19-year-old forward replaces William Gibson, who was ruled out after sustaining an injury during Monday's early-morning training session.

Gono, who joined IK Start on loan from Swedish club AIK in March, has made 15 appearances so far this season. He signed a four-year deal with AIK in 2024.

The striker's journey to European football was facilitated by Sierra Leonean football legend Mohamed Kallon, who discovered him during a visit to Liberia. Following an agreement with Gono's then-club, Muscat FC, the team was rebranded as FC Kallon-Liberia before later being sold.

"We are very happy that Emmanuel has been called up to the national team," said IK Start Sporting Director Mick Priest. "Since joining us on loan, he has been an important part of our squad, and we hope he performs well on international duty. We look forward to having him back as we aim to finish the season strongly."

Thomas Kojo may hand the young striker his debut.

Liberia will host Namibia on Oct. 9 at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Monrovia before traveling to Malabo to face Equatorial Guinea four days later.

The Lone Star drew 1-1 with Namibia on June 5, 2024, at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg under than head coach Mario Marinica.

The nine group winners in the African qualifiers will earn automatic berths at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The four best runners-up will advance to a mini-tournament, with the winner moving on to the intercontinental playoffs.

Liberia currently sits third in Group H with 11 points, four points behind second-place Namibia. Tunisia has already secured qualification as group winners.

Coach Thomas Kojo's full squad:

Goalkeepers: Tommy Songo, Ashley Williams, Junior D. Yeanaye

Defenders: Prince Balde, Sampson Dweh, Emmanuel Fully, Kemoh Kamara, Jusu Dukuly, Nelson Laomie, Philip Tarnue, Meschach Greene

Midfielders: Murphy Dorley, Divine Teah, Mohamed Sangare, Solomon Tweh, Jegbay Konneh, Yaya Bility, Armah Vaikainah

Forwards: Nicholas Andrews, Edward Ledlum, Daniel Toe, Emmanuel Gono, Ayoubah Kosiah, Sulahmana Bah