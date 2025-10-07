Liberia: Deplorable Roads Cripple Trade and Endanger Lives in Garyea Clan, Bong County

GARYEA CLAN — Impassable roads in Garyea Clan, Bong County's District 5, are crippling local trade and deepening hardship for hundreds of residents who rely heavily on small-scale farming for their survival.

The clan, home to several growing towns and villages, depends largely on agriculture. Farmers produce cassava, rice, and vegetables to feed their families and sell the surplus to pay for school fees and medical care. But with roads in near-collapse, much of their produce spoils before reaching markets.

"We are suffering here. After the pests eat their own, the little that remains becomes another challenge to carry to the market," lamented Gormah Flomo, a smallholder farmer.

Economic Toll on Farmers

Local farmers say the situation has worsened their already fragile livelihoods, as they battle climate change, erratic weather, and pest infestations that reduce harvest yields. Now, the poor roads add another layer of difficulty, cutting them off from buyers.

Transporters say the muddy, crater-filled corridor makes travel dangerous and expensive.

"We take our bikes to the garage every three days for repair. People shouldn't expect us to charge like those living where the road is good," said Jeremiah Suah, a local motorcyclist, explaining the spike in fares.

Communities Cut Off

Several sections of the road linking Garyea to Gbartala and surrounding rural areas have become nearly impassable during the rainy season, forcing commuters to endure hours of delays or abandon travel altogether.

In Kokorma Town, Chief Joe Kaygbai described the dangerous conditions facing residents seeking medical care.

"Carrying our citizens in hammocks to the hospital puts their lives at risk. Some even die before reaching the clinic," Chief Kaygbai said, adding that pregnant women and critically ill patients often have to be carried for hours to the Gbartala Clinic.

Broken Promises and Plea for Action

Local leaders blame the crisis on years of neglect and unfulfilled campaign promises. Residents say politicians during the 2023 general elections pledged to rehabilitate the road in exchange for votes -- promises that remain unmet.

"We are no longer calling on our lawmaker but the national government," Chief Kaygbai appealed.

The chief urged the central government to prioritize road rehabilitation, noting that repeated appeals to District Representative Eugene Kollie have gone unanswered.