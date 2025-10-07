Ethiopia Election Board Delegation Visiting Nigeria to Study the Country's Electoral System

Addis Abeba — Ethiopian election officials have begun a week-long visit to Nigeria to study the country's electoral system and share experiences in election management, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

The Ethiopian delegation, comprising the National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) and the Coalition of Ethiopian CSOs for Elections (CECOE), will spend one week in Nigeria.

Tesfaye Neway, NEBE Deputy Chairperson, said the visit would "strengthen partnerships and enhance credible elections and institutional excellence across Africa." He commended INEC for its "transparency and technological innovation," describing it as a model for electoral institutions on the continent.

Tesfaye said Ethiopia aims to learn from Nigeria's experience in voter registration, civic education, and technology-driven electoral reforms.

Executive Director of the Coalition of Ethiopian Civil Society Organizations for Elections (CECOE), Abera Hailemariam, emphasized the importance of civil society collaboration in advancing voter education and public awareness. He expressed interest in understanding how Nigeria conducts voter education across its numerous languages and diverse population.

INEC Chairperson Mahmood Yakubu described the visit as an opportunity for "mutual learning and deeper understanding" between the two leading African nations. He noted that Nigeria and Ethiopia, the continent's most populous countries, are both multi-ethnic and multi-religious states operating federal systems designed to manage their diversity.

Mr. Yakubu said both electoral bodies share similar responsibilities, including conducting elections, regulating political parties, promoting voter education, and managing constituency delimitation. He added that INEC would organize nine technical sessions for the delegation, covering various aspects of Nigeria's electoral process and management structure.

The sessions will focus on strategic planning, election monitoring, voter registration technology, stakeholder engagement, and inclusivity for displaced persons. Mr. Yakubu noted that other stakeholders, including the media and the Inter-Party Advisory Council, would participate in selected sessions to enrich the exchange.

He added that the visit coincides with ongoing voter registration in the Federal Capital Territory ahead of the February 2026 area council elections.

Addis Standard reported yesterday that Ethiopia will hold its seventh national election during the current fiscal year (June 2025-July 2026), President Tayé Atske Selassie announced on Monday.

The announcement came during President Tayé's 40-minute address outlining the government's annual plan at the joint opening session of the sixth-year term of the House of People's Representatives and the fifth-year term of the House of Federation. A total of 511 members from both Houses attended the session.

In a brief mention lasting only 16 seconds toward the end of his speech, the President said, "The government will work responsibly to ensure that the national election to be held in our country this year is fair, peaceful, democratic, and credible among Ethiopians."

However, preparations for the upcoming election are already drawing scrutiny and concern from opposition parties.